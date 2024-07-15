Integrity key in appointments

According to Frank Herbert, the American author, good governance never depends upon laws, but upon the personal qualities of those who govern.

The machinery of government is always subordinate to the will of those who administer that machinery.

The most important element of government, therefore, is the method of choosing leaders. This observation cannot be overemphasised.

We should not expect great service from incompetent, unaccountable, selfish, insensitive and corrupt individuals in office.

Decision-making positions

Unfortunately, in Kenya we often have the penchant for taking such serious matters casually. A society is usually defined by those who are in positions of authority and leadership.

If you want to change a society for the better, give decision-making positions to those who care, are selfless, honest, competent and visionary.

The requirements to be fulfilled and modalities of selecting such persons are well articulated in the Constitution. Article 73 on the responsibilities of leadership anchors these requirements and what is expected of persons in public office.

It obligates the appointing authority to select persons into public office on the basis of personal integrity, competence and suitability.

Key consideration

One thing the appointing authority forgets or ignores is that public office rides on public trust and confidence as its biggest currency.

It is even worse when we appoint charlatans, wheeler-dealers, tenderpreneurs and known thieves into positions of influence.

It is impractical, according to Lee Kuan Yew, the founder father of Singapore, to expect great achievement from a government run by the weak, the corrupt and the inept. Lee teaches us that meritocracy should be the key consideration.

Kenyans need persons with a strong character and values. Persons with proven records of honesty, accountability, transparency and empathy, though rare, can still be found in Kenya.