Integrate HIV, mental health

HIV and mental health are correlated. People living with HIV are disproportionally affected by mental illnesses, including depression, stress, anxiety disorders ; and people with mental health conditions are at a greater risk of contracting the virus due to their increased vulnerability to risky situations such as injecting drugs, unsafe sex, and sexual abuse, they are also less likely to seek information and health services.

Adolescents and youth are most at risk or both HIV and poor mental health outcomes. In Kenya, for instance, adolescents and young people reportedly contribute to 42 per cent of the new HIV infections.

WHO reports that depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents.

Despite progress in awareness and advancement in HIV prevention, care and treatment, stigma, and also disclosure, especially when done involuntary and economic factors like unemployment and poverty, are major challenges for people living with HIV.

The UNAIDS’s 95:95:95 targets—ensuring 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those who do are on treatment and 95 per cent of those on treatment are virally suppressed by 2030—cannot be achieved if mental health and HIV are addressed separately.

The main gap is that HIV interventions don’t address mental health-related concerns of people living with HIV and mental health interventions do not address HIV-related needs of people with mental illness.

Kenya has inadequate mental health facilities and personnel. Stakeholders should have medical professionals trained on youth-friendly services and mental health institutionalised. Evidence-based, people-centred, community-based and integrated approaches and policies addressing gaps in the provision of mental health- and HIV-related services focusing on needs of diverse populations is necessary.