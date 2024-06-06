Insure against risks of extreme weather events

Climate change events like the recent flooding in Kenya cause massive loss of lives and destruction of property and infrastructure worth billions of shillings.

Such calamities pose serious risk to lives, livelihoods, businesses, economy and society.

This is the right time to find ways of managing such risks, given their dire humanitarian and financial consequences.

Climate scientists have warned that natural disasters like flooding, storms and drought are becoming more intense, frequent and dangerous owing to global warming, widely acknowledged to be the primary driver of climate change.

There is glaring evidence that the earth is heating rapidly with July 2023 declared by the World Meteorological Organization as the hottest month in 120,000 years!

Heat waves and heavy floods worldwide have been directly linked to this phenomenon. Other than inflicting massive harm on humanity, such disruptive weather events are making places hitherto considered safe more vulnerable to climate-related risks.

Areas close to riparian zones and wetlands are at even greater risk of inaccessibility.

Protection against loss

The science shows climate change is long-term and it is difficult to rule out the probability of such disasters recurring, and on a larger scale.

It is only prudent that we put in place measures like insurance to handle the extreme weather-related risks.

Insurance basically exists to protect individuals, families and businesses from risks. While it may not prevent death, injury or damage or loss of property, it reduces the financial risk or burden of illness, accidents and other human or natural calamities.

In the case of life insurance, the bereaved family is able to pay its bills and meet other expenses for a period after the breadwinner’s death.

Home insurance offers protection against loss or destruction to a house and its contents due to fire, burglary and water damage, ensuring valuables are safeguarded.

The same logic applies to businesses. For instance, insuring a business against the risk of floods minimises unexpected loss arising from damage to the premises, goods or equipment to the extent covered under the policy.

Risk-management tool

Importantly, it ensures continuity since the underwriter compensates the business owner for the insured damage or loss, providing a financial lifeline for the affected enterprise.

Contrary to popular (mis)conceptions, insurance is not just another avoidable expense but effective risk-management tool.

Some people argue that taking out insurance is to risk losing money if the insured event does not materialise. But what if it does? There is the obvious risk of losing everything!

Insurance products are varied and generally categorised into ‘life’ and ‘general’. Some directly address climate impacts. For example, crop and livestock insurance compensates farmers for drought-related losses.

Some underwriters insure against floods, which also covers storms, and personal valuables.

The essence of having insurance is that when catastrophe strikes, you, your family and your business will be financially protected thus averting penury, or having to fundraise to settle bills.