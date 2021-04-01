Instead of lockdown, let us put all our efforts in testing and vaccination

As the private sector, we commend the government for the timely intervention to flatten the Covid-19 curve. We, however, observe with concern that the crisis has devastated the economy and the measures could hurt an already suffering population. While the current prevention measures are commendable, they do not reflect the lived experiences of the ordinary person.

These hardworking and resilient Kenyans are frustrated.

The hotel, entertainment and hospitality segments are some of the hardest hit. Little consideration has been given to the thousands of people employed as casuals in hotels, bars and restaurants, who have lost their jobs.

The proposed take-away sales may not assure enough sales to sustain rent. We instead recommend limited access by customers with strict prevention guidelines.

Other than closing abruptly after restocking for Easter sales, hotels may have to deal with refunds of aggrieved customers who have cancelled bookings.

The cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Machakos, Nakuru, Kiambu and Kajiado counties has disrupted the country’s supply chain, as the five counties contribute to 60 per cent of Kenya’s GDP. We are of the opinion that the curfew time should be readjusted to allow movement of people and businesses.

Safety nets

To improve financial support to businesses, we urge the government to consider giving small scale recovery financing stimulus, especially through reactivating SME Credit Guarantee Scheme.

We also urge banks and other financial institutions to reconsider extending loan repayments to preserve the liquidity of businesses.

Additionally, reconsider revising the VAT and fuel prices. There is need to reintroduce safety nets and cash transfers to aggrieved families and affected populations.

Lastly, we are enthusiastic of the Covid-19 vaccine roll out. In order to flatten the curve faster, however, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) proposes that the lockdown be lifted, and the following adopted to curb the spread of the virus

(1) A lockdown of four days be imposed in Nairobi County.

(2) Mass PCR testing be conducted during the four days.

(3) Those who are identified as positive be isolated and treated at home.

(4) Those not on treatment should be given the Covid-19 vaccine.

(5) From the results of the mass testing, the areas with the highest number of cases should be marked as “Red” zones, while those with lower rates of infection be marked as “Green”.

Strict enforcement should then be in place to ensure people in the red zone do not move into the green zones until mass testing, isolation and vaccination have been conducted. The zoning worked well in China during the peak of its Covid-19 pandemic and could be borrowed as a best practice for Kenya.

(6) In this process, attention should be given to those in the informal sector, such as the Jua Kali artisans, mama mbogas, hawkers, boda bodas, matatu and bus operators and others.

(7) After the process has been completed in Nairobi, the same procedure shall be mapped on the next most infected county, and onto the next, until all Kenyans are vaccinated against the deadly virus.