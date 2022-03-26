Insights for Kenya on how to accelerate economic growth

The term ‘developed countries’ is used to refer to nations that enjoy high per capita income, high standards of living and long life expectancy. They are fully industrialised, technologically advanced and manufacturing-based. Developed countries include the United States, Western European countries, Russia, Asian states such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

Only Israel is considered a developed country in the Middle East. There are no developed countries in Africa. The largest economies on the continent are Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria and Morocco. Kenya is ranked below these countries.

The fastest-growing world economies include Argentina, Brazil, Ghana and Ethiopia, according to the World Bank .According to the Economist magazine, Africa accounts for around 17 per cent of the world's population, but only about three per cent of the global GDP.

This points to a failure to tap the continent's economic potential. In 1963, Kenya was on the same economic pedestal as Singapore and Malaysia. Kenya’s GDP was $926.6 million while Singapore’s was $917.2 million.

Today, Singapore’s economy is one of the most stable in the world. Singapore runs on mixed capitalism and socialism ideologies, including free labour market, performance-based public-service remuneration, low taxation (which has attracted major multinational firms, hence more jobs and more revenue through taxes, low government spending to reduce public loans and increase private-sector funding. Socialistic principles include subsidised public housing, healthcare, transport and education.

Skills and expertise

Other lessons Kenya should learn from developed countries include investment in human capital for capital formation and public-private initiatives to ensure the education system produces graduates with practicable skills and expertise. Political stability and rule of law constitute a precondition for economic development as they enhance governance structures.

Democratic political institutions, coupled with low levels of corruption, also help develop a country. Macroeconomic reforms are needed to reduce unemployment and inflation and ensure high investments, high savings and foreign trade. There is also need to ensure greater fiscal and monetary stability.

Other insights include a protectionist policy in manufacturing to save infant industries from collapse due to high imports as well as more foreign direct capital investment from individuals and multinationals.

The Kenyan government must also create a conducive environment for public-private partnerships and support value addition to increase exports and thus improve our negative trade balance. Expanding manufacturing, the natural resources sector and continued protection of devolution and decentralisation of resources, coupled with a corrective rather than punitive business problem-solving mechanism would also spur economic growth. Kenya also needs to fully utilise all the factors of production – labour, capital, land and the population’s entrepreneurial abilities.