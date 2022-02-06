Innovation and change in strategy can restore, sustain tourism sector

Early in 2020, the global tourism industry woke up to a colossal intrusion that triggered an unprecedented crisis in recent times with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are into the third year of the pandemic with travel restrictions still evident in most parts of the world.

In Africa, Kenya in particular, the effects of travel disruption has been particularly damaging, largely due to overreliance on international visitors. Pandemic-induced lockdowns, flight disruptions and travel restrictions have devastated the industry, forcing many operators to go bankrupt or cease operations.

Kenya boasts of an incredible diversity and heritage that features picturesque natural landscapes—savannahs, rainforests, lakes and deserts—and wildlife. The tourism sector is a major contributor to gross domestic product (GDP), at 10.4 per cent.

The sector is also instrumental in the socioeconomic wellbeing of the citizens with multiplier effects in agriculture, construction, manufacturing, trade and transport, among others. A recent performance report shows Kenya’s tourism earnings grew by 65.4 per cent last year to Sh146.51 billion from Sh88. 56 billion in 2020, largely supported by the domestic market segment. There were 870,465 international visitor arrivals last year, a 53 per cent growth from 567,848 in 2020 and 2,025, 026 in 2018 with Sh157.3 billion receipts.

Critical sector

How can this critical sector be restored with an eye on greater resilience and sustainability? Notwithstanding that the pandemic continues to inflict significant economic losses, it has also forced the industry’s hand to address some evident long-standing weaknesses. Most of the leading destinations around the world enjoy the advantage of strong domestic markets.

Most of them have not suffered the magnitude of losses that we have. It is highly recommended that the local populace be strategically considered as an important target for travel and tourism products. Instructively, owing to after the general election in August, international arrivals will only resume well into next year. Besides, the new Covid-19 variants cannot be overruled.

The mandated institutions should, therefore, develop and enact policies that support the change of direction and strategy to pay laser-focus attention to domestic and regional markets. Consumer profiles hardly remain constant. Therefore, periodically research target markets to develop appropriate products that appeal to consumers.

Sense of ownership

The private sector should play its entrepreneurial role to creatively stimulate consumption of products and services. Broader adoption of meaningful, tried and tested inclusion principles in the tourism value chain is due more attention to effectively address sustainability issues and to institute a sense of ownership among communities that play important roles in the sector.

To raise the country’s competitiveness as a destination, develop a blueprint to leverage scalable technologies across the tourism value chain spectrum. The introduction of e-visas, use of digital platforms to provide more visibility for the destination and application of technology in wildlife management are good examples.

However, much more needs to be done to seamlessly integrate technology through consistent collaboration of ministries, the private sector and other stakeholders. The private sector should also take advantage of technology and proactively upgrade travel experiences to enjoy increased uptake from targeted consumers.

There is evidence of intense competition by mobile phone manufacturers in the marketplace. The resultant increased affordability of these devices implies that they now offer a tremendous opportunity for private sector players as a medium through which they can present their offers to diverse audiences online.

New ideas and initiatives are constantly required to modernise the tourism industry and make it an engine for growth and socioeconomic transformation. Tourism must be purposely made relevant to the citizens in more ways than focusing on jobs, revenues and numbers.

The industry should portray a treasurable image and identity worthy of conservation for posterity—a national pride. We have a window of opportunity to reset and rethink how to manage our travel and tourism industry. Let us establish a strong platform and ethos for sustainable success.