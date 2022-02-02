Innovate for food security

Sustainable Development Goal 2 aims to end hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture by 2030. Although Africa is endowed with abundant arable land and young human resource, it suffers perennial food insecurity and malnutrition.

Chronic malnutrition, for instance, affects 30 per cent of children under five while, paradoxically, Africa imported $43 billion (Sh4.3 trillion) worth of food items in 2019. Amid high unemployment and debilitating poverty, Africa has become a consumer of foreign farm produce instead of a producer. What has triggered this lamentable state of affairs?

Most African farmers use antiquated traditional methods of farming, impeding the growth of agribusiness. Although Africa is not Luddite or recondite to agricultural technology, productivity is dismal and, hence, less lucrative. But they lack the capital to invest in the development of their shambas.

Economic mainstay

Land in Africa is mostly owned by an individual or community. Due to the lack of tenure, it becomes a herculean task for many farmers to acquire loans. The agriculture revenues are a disincentive, making agriculture synonymous with abject poverty.

In the recent past, fall armyworms and desert locusts have destroyed millions of acres of food crops. Reports show invasive species cost agricultural sectors $65.58 billion per year. These have hindered Africa’s dream of becoming a food basket.

Climate-smart technologies like agroforestry, use of certified seeds, use of organic mulch, intercropping, crop rotation and cover crops to avoid environmental degradation and boost agricultural production should be given the seriousness they deserve.

Agriculture is the economic mainstay of Africa, whose growth trajectory is heavily dependent on agribusiness. Africa must embrace digital technologies in agriculture. Agroinnovation is the panacea to its food insecurity and nutritional deficiency crises. The economies need to diversify from its exports of agricultural produce to processed foods.