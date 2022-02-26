Infrastructure growth key to Kenya’s economic take-off

Nairobi Expressway

A section of an elevated expressway that is under construction across the Nairobi metropolis, and is expected to significantly ease traffic in the capital city. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Cyrus Oguna

Government Spokesperson

GoK

What you need to know:

  • For decades now, countries all over the world have endeavoured to improve their infrastructure networks.
  • Infrastructure expansion has remained a key priority for the Kenya government.

Infrastructure development is recognised globally as a critical pathway to economic take-off. This is because it promotes intra-country linkages and strengthens regional or international production and distribution networks.

