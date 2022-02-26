Infrastructure growth key to Kenya’s economic take-off

Infrastructure development is recognised globally as a critical pathway to economic take-off. This is because it promotes intra-country linkages and strengthens regional or international production and distribution networks.

According to the African Development Bank, one per cent growth in infrastructure contributes to two per cent economic growth. This view is reinforced by the economist Walt W. Rostow, who noted that a certain amount of social overhead capital investment in power and transport is needed to move a country from the stage of pre-condition for take-off to actual economic take-off.

Accordingly, for decades now, countries all over the world have endeavoured to improve their infrastructure networks. This encompasses both soft (services in health, economy and social spheres) and hard infrastructure (roads, railways and ports), the latter being the focus of this article.

Kenya has anchored its infrastructural development agenda in the Vision 2030 economic blueprint, which was launched in 2008. The blueprint outlines infrastructural expansion as key to unlocking more benefits to Kenyans through various pillars.

Similarly, infrastructure development is a means to, as well as the end-game, in the pursuit of the Big 4 Agenda pillars. Not forgetting to mention the African Union Agenda 2063, and the UN Sustainable Development Goal No 9. The realisation of these goals requires solid, functional and sustainable infrastructure.

Infrastructure networks

Infrastructure expansion has remained a key priority for the Kenya government. In the last nine years alone, the government has devoted a lot of resources, time and energy to this agenda.

The story of the transformation being witnessed in rural and urban Kenya can be told from the standpoint of evolution of infrastructure networks. From the 1960s, Kenya has evolved in leaps and bounds.

A conspicuous manifestation of this transformation can be seen in the changes in the key hard infrastructure projects across the country ranging from roads, ports, rails to energy projects, health facilities, water projects, etc.

According to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data for instance, road infrastructure spending grew to Sh200 billion in 2021 from Sh10 billion in 2003. This rise in spending correlates positively with increase in classified road network to more than 160,000 kilometres today from less than 60,000 kilometres a decade ago.

Today, we are proudly enjoying the Dongo Kundu by-pass, Lamu Port, Kisumu Port, shipyards, Moyale-Isiolo road, Nairobi by-passes, Nairobi expressway, SGR, MGR, new hospitals, and many others.

Job opportunities

In reality, while most of these projects are anchored in the nation’s foundational documents, and operationalised through subsequent development blueprints, much of the work in the infrastructure growth has been accomplished during the administration of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The ripple effects of the massive infrastructure development cannot be overemphasized. Job opportunities, opening up satellite centres for economic growth and improving traffic flow are among the dividends already realised.

The reality is that massive infrastructure investment by the government is a good example of matching public policy with improvement of the well-being of the people, which is the ideal goal of policy.

The trickle-down effects of infrastructure growth are also expected to strengthen Kenya’s economic position in the Eastern Africa region and to help cement Kenya’s position as the service and commercial hub in the region through the provision of efficient port services to neighbouring landlocked countries such as South Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia, DRC, Rwanda and Burundi. Studies by the World Bank show Kenya’s comparative advantage in the EA region lies in improving its port facilities, road and railway networks, and transit airports as trade routes to the EA countries.

Infrastructure expansion has laid a firm foundation for Kenya’s economic take-off. Continued investment in the transport infrastructure is thus of essence as Kenya continues to work on easing the costs of doing business, improving competitiveness in different sectors of the economy and promoting regional trade.