Indigenous languages have a place in education system

Education is the cornerstone of societal progress. It is responsible for shaping the minds of generations and preparing them for the future.

In today’s globalised world, where diversity is celebrated, educational systems must reflect the rich tapestry of cultures that make up our global community. Language is culture and culture is language. Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o says if you know all the languages of the world and you don’t know your mother tongue, or the language of your culture, that is enslavement. But if you know your mother tongue or the language of your culture and add all the other languages to it, that is empowerment.

Inclusive education

The theme of this year’s International Mother Language Day, celebrated every February 21, was “Multilingual education—a pillar of learning and intergenerational learning are crucial for inclusive education and the preservation of indigenous languages”. Ironically, our educational curriculum offers us education and values that are far from our culture.

Language preserves stories, traditions, culture and identity. The indigenous languages represent the legacy of our ancestors. Moreover, the treasure of indigenous languages is a heritage that should not be lost. For example, in Bolivia the teaching of an indigenous language is mandatory.

Indigenous cultural identity and languages are threatened by the constant growth and assimilation of globalisation. In his presentation, Dr Henry Chakava, a leading Kenyan publisher, “Lost tongues: The struggle to Preserve Indigenous African Languages”, shed light on the importance of mother tongues in education and training. He pointed out that there are around 2,000 African languages, which, unfortunately, are disappearing, taking with them an entire cultural and intellectual heritage.

The same with at least 43 per cent of the 6,000 languages spoken around the world. Only a few hundred languages have genuinely been given a place in education systems and less than 100 are used in the digital world.

The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples states, at Article 14, grants indigenous peoples the right to establish and control their educational systems and institutions providing education in their own languages in a manner appropriate to their cultural methods of teaching and learning. Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 4 is an inclusive and equitable quality education and to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Cultural life

Art. 44 of the Constitution profoundly stipulates that every person has the right to use the language, and to participate in the cultural life of their choice.

A curriculum that incorporates diverse cultural perspectives challenges students to think critically and problem-solve in various contexts. In the Middle East, particularly Qatar, educators are integrating Islamic history and culture into their lessons. In 2018, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) approved the development of mother tongue learning materials for Gikuyu, Kamba, Dholuo and Ekegusii to promote their development.

Let KICD approve and implement the learning of all mother tongues in our educational curriculum and improve the indigenous languages nationally. The government should finance the development of texts in all languages spoken in Kenya for use in class.