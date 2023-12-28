India-Kenya ties, a promising horizon of collaboration

In the wake of Kenyan President William Ruto's recent visit to India, the diplomatic landscape between the two nations seems poised for a significant transformation. With both leaders expressing optimism and commitment to strengthening their ties, the visit has opened doors to a host of opportunities for cooperation in various sectors.

These include ICT, health, education and digital governance. The signing of several Memoranda of Understanding is key to deepening the warm bilateral relationship.

President Ruto acknowledged the longstanding relationship between India and Kenya, describing the relationship as "fantastic". He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that the African Union (AU) secured a permanent seat at the G20 table, demonstrating India's commitment to inclusivity on the global stage.

This move not only underscores the strategic partnership between India and Kenya but also sets a precedent for greater cooperation between India and the African continent as a whole.

The symbolism of the President's visit is palpable as it comes at a time when the world is grappling with complex challenges such as climate change and global security, in particular, the reform of the United Nations Security Council to make it fit for purpose in a multipolar world.

During the visit, President Ruto and Prime Minister Modi deliberated on many fronts, with maritime threats in the Indian Ocean taking centre stage.

Recognising the common threat that both nations face, they announced cooperation between their defence forces. This move reflects a shared commitment to international cooperation in addressing security challenges.

In the Indian Ocean region, Kenya and India share similar aspirations for enhanced maritime security. This has been further crystallised through the Bahari Initiative, which includes countering maritime threats such as maritime terrorism, piracy and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Part of the pathway for realising the Bahari Initiative is to deepen cooperation, building on the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation signed between the two countries in 2016.

Cooperation

Another significant area of cooperation is India's support to Kenya's blue economy by harnessing the untapped potential in this sector. This is in line with Kenya's ambitions for sustainable economic development and environmental conservation. The shared commitment to tackling climate change was further emphasised during Prime Minister Modi's attendance at the World Climate Action Summit, reflecting India's commitment to global environmental initiatives. Kenya could learn from India's experience in green energy transmission and has welcomed investment in this area.

Economic collaboration between India and Kenya was also a focus of discussion. President Ruto praised India for being one of Kenya's largest trading partners and a significant source of investment. According to President Ruto, the Indian private sector is keen to expand its presence in Kenya, a testament to the growing economic ties between the two nations. The commitment to a $250 million aid package for Kenya's agricultural mechanisation is a concrete step towards realising shared economic goals.

As both countries are agrarian economies, the decision to share experiences and provide a significant line of credit for the modernisation of Kenya's agricultural sector demonstrates a strategic approach to addressing common challenges.

The exchange of ideas and resources in this critical sector has the potential not only to boost Kenya's agricultural productivity but also to promote innovation and sustainable practices.

Echoing the sentiment of mutual progress, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the steady progress in trade and investment between the two nations. He highlighted India's role as a trusted development partner, contributing significantly to Kenya's skills development through initiatives such as the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and the India Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of the Government of India.

Integration

The visit also celebrated the thriving Indian community in Kenya, a testament to the inclusive nature of Kenyan society. The President of Kenya acknowledged the 80,000-strong community of Indian origin, emphasising their integration into Kenyan society while retaining their cultural identity.

It can be concluded that the recent visit of Dr Ruto marks a pivotal moment in the evolving partnership between India and Kenya. The discussions and agreements reached during this visit have paved the way for a multifaceted cooperation that goes beyond diplomatic niceties.

With both nations committed to working together not only for the well-being and progress of their people but also for the citizens of the Global South, the future holds the promise of a deeper, more meaningful partnership that can serve as a model for South-South cooperation on the global stage. The visit acts as a beacon, lighting the way to a future where nations work together for the common good, setting an example for others to follow.