Independents may turn the tables in polls

The Registrar of Political Parties has set this Friday as the deadline for the ongoing political party primaries. But besides the party nominees, more than 900 aspirants — and increasing — have applied to vie as independent candidates.

There are three types of independent candidates: Those who set out from the beginning to vie as independents; those who feared unfairness in the party nomination; and those who were sidelined by their parties and direct nomination given to their rivals.

Direct nominations have caused uproar not only among party members but also other supporters who wanted a chance to choose candidates of their choice. The ‘outcasts’, after being betrayed by their parties, eventually settled on vying as independent candidates.

But these independents are no amateurs. Unlike in the previous elections, where independent candidates did not have huge support. Now they have, and are likely to trounce candidates from major political parties at the ballot.

Sympathy votes

The voting culture has evolved in the country and voters will tend to choose leaders according to their track record and manifesto rather than vote along party lines. Besides, following unfair treatment of such candidates by their political parties, most of them will get sympathy votes.

Those who look forward to vie as independents have until May 2 to make their submissions to the registrar for their names and symbols to be published in the Kenya Gazette by 12th.

Independent candidates play a vital role. In the case of an MP, besides taking part in debates on government bills in Parliament, they can introduce their own — “private member’s” or “private senator’s”. Secondly, they can independently decide to vote for or against a proposal. They, therefore, have a chance to make an unbiased decision, putting voters’ needs first.

Voters should no longer elect a candidate just because he or she is famous or has money.