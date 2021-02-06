Increasing political intolerance is a recipe for anarchy

The past few days have seen Kenyans treated to high drama, vitriol and violence due to the deepening political intolerance in the country. Stones were hurled at political competitors; expletives flew around while some legislators even engaged in a vicious fistfight at a funeral in Kisii County.

By allowing these practices to thrive, the country is fashioning a destructive end with regards to democratic consolidation, constitutionalism and national wellness.

A democratic culture demands political tolerance - an environment that allows all players to freely share their ideas. On the contrary, Kenya is slowly turning into compartmentalised spaces where freedoms of speech and association are apportioned on the basis of political correctness.

The culprits are often cheered on by an overzealous public while the victims swiftly look for opportunities to turn the tables. Accessing Kenya’s marketplace of ideas is difficult, yet political tolerance is a key measure and guarantor of freedom.

Political bigotry breeds so many ills to a country. By inhibiting free speech, the electorate is deprived the opportunity to debate and identify progressive ideas and leaders. Even those with bad ideas are not afforded fair assessment and feedback.

National unity

Kenyan politics runs largely on ethnic software. Political intolerance is operationalised along ethnic lines. This carries real implications for national unity and cohesion. When people begin to see a whole community as being adversative to their political agenda, it erodes the foundation of peaceful coexistence.

Past instances where political intolerance took ethnic manifestation never ended well for the country. It is alarming that cases of intolerance are increasing in the backdrop of political campaigns ahead of the 2022 elections.

Intolerance stifles entrepreneurship and investments. Kenyans have lost property and business opportunity when rival political groupings clash. In the past post-poll chaos, businesses and investments were uprooted and decimated. Locals engaged in such enterprises lost livelihoods.

Political intolerance

Intolerance has ripped apart many families and stopped young people from looking beyond their tribe in search of life partners. Yet inter-ethnic marriages are critical ingredients in cementing a peaceful society.

Such foreboding implications of political intolerance should nudge all Kenyans to consolidate our democratic aspirations by telling off perpetrators. Failing to cut out toxic voices will entrench the practice whose harmful effects have been reordered in countless societies around the world.

Young people eyeing political positions shouldn’t model their vision on intolerance. They should be willing to countenance ideas which do not resonate with their own and seek support on the basis of peaceful transactions of political merchandise.

One step towards this vision is to ensure that all institutions tasked with national security, law and order, national cohesion and societal wellness, spring into action and deny promoters of intolerance the space to peddle their retrogressive ideas. Similarly, the media should be judicious in facilitating exchanges that are likely to fuel unhealthy dissent among Kenyans.

