Increased fuel prices a matter of great concern

Last week, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) released their monthly statement on the maximum fuel prices in Kenya between March 15 and April 14. Notably, super petrol and diesel prices increased by 3.9 per cent and 4.5 per cent to Sh134.70 per litre and Sh115.60 per litre, from Sh129.70 and Sh110.60, respectively, while kerosene remained unchanged at Sh103.50.

That was the first increase in prices for super petrol and diesel since October last year and the prices are the highest ever recorded in the country.

Since the beginning of this year, global fuel prices have continued to increase. They recorded a 34.5 per cent rise to $105 per barrel from $78 on January 1, driven by persistent supply chain constraints that were worsened by the geopolitical pressures occasioned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Given the continuous increase in the average landed costs of fuel locally, the fuel subsidy programme by the National Treasury stands the risk of being depleted and is unsustainable — as evinced by the increased compensation amounts, which further increase the possibility of depletion.

Despite the additional Sh24.9 billion for stabilisation of oil market prices and the rationalisation of capital expenditure, the Treasury would have to disburse Sh15.0 billion to meet the full subsidy during the period. Hence, the additional amount to the programme would be depleted in two months.

High fuel prices

The compensation amounts for this month increased by 40.3 per cent, 18.3 per cent and 69.4 per cent to Sh20.4, Sh27.6 and Sh26.9 per litre from Sh14.5, Sh23.3 and Sh15.9 respectively for super petrol, diesel and kerosene last month. The monthly average subsidy for the past six months since last October is Sh14.7, Sh19.4 and Sh17.2 per litre for super petrol, diesel and kerosene, respectively.

Due to the supply chain constraints in the global fuel markets, the sustained high fuel prices will trickle down to the economy in due course. Fuel prices being a major input cost in most sectors, including manufacturing, transport and energy, the increasing prices will exert upward pressure on the inflation basket. Fuel is a major contributor to Kenya’s headline inflation and an elevation in the cost of living.

The costs of energy, transportation, consumer goods and services will automatically experience an uptick, which will translate to less income in the hands of the ordinary Kenyans and, consequently, reduced consumer spending. That could lead to decreasing demand for ordinary goods and services, in turn having a negative impact on tax revenues generated and remitted to government coffers.

On the business side, high fuel prices will affect production and general investment in the country. The government should, therefore, step up and provide mitigation measures for this problem as soon as possible.