Increase capitation for schools

The need to prudently utilise resources to boost results in our schools cannot be gainsaid. Whereas it is regrettable that government capitation to schools is inadequate and disbursement often delayed, there are incidences where school heads and boards of management (BoM) members do not seem to have the requisite knowledge and skills to manage financial resources.

Interestingly, the Ministry of Education’s proposal to hire financial managers, as certified public accountants, in schools was vehemently rejected by a cross section of critical stakeholders, including teachers’ unions two years ago.

It is worth noting, however, that other than insufficient as well as delayed disbursement of funds, the government has in the recent past been blamed for failure to plan and, or give due attention to pressing priorities, such as the construction and equipping of laboratories and workshops to implement the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). Clearly, this scenario pokes holes into the planning process hence due diligence should be observed.

There are reports concerning some principals, for example, charging Form One admissions extra levies. This practice is not only unlawful but acts as an impediment to the achievement of the 100 per cent transition policy of pupils from primary to the secondary cycles of learning.

Inadequate vote heads

In their defence, however, such principals have cited inadequate vote heads, particularly those to do with various repairs as well as maintenance to cater for the huge student population.

Principals need to always follow the right procedures to secure more funding to effectively run their institutions. This process involves genuine consensus among parents and guardians, as well as approval by the BOM and the ministry. While the principals should stick to the ministry guidelines on fees and expenditure, it is evident that schools often fall into financial crises because of the delay to remit money by the government. Among others, this complicates the process of preparing the books of accounts.



