Inclusivity, not sympathy

Monday was World Refugee Day. First marked on June 20, 2001, this year’s event was themed “Whoever, Whatever, Whenever. Everyone has a right to seek safety”.

The event celebrates refugees and people forced to flee their home country to escape war, conflict, hunger, persecution and starvation. It is meant to build empathy and understanding for their plight and recognise their resilience in rebuilding their lives.

The number of people forced to flee violence, conflict, persecution and human rights violation has surpassed 100 million for the first time.

The main agenda of the annual event is to ensure everybody everywhere can enjoy right to health and access to high quality services sensitive to their needs without financial impediments. This should be key to universal health coverage for the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to ensure that anybody anywhere can receive medical attention.

The recent passage of the Refugees Bill may prove to be a fresh chance to refugees in Kenya. The refugee problem can be solved through voluntary repatriation, resettlement overseas and integration. Policy barriers include limiting refugees to work, move freely and access financial services.

Security threat

In addition, refugees are mostly viewed as a security threat to a given host nation.

But perhaps the most severe restriction is the encampment policy, which require refugees to live in camps in one of two designated areas. In practice, many refugees live outside urban areas but face a precarious situation that hinders economic inclusion. Other major barriers include lack of work permits and identification, forcing them to work informally and restricting their access to services.

With greater economic inclusion, refugees could earn far more incomes that would, in turn, help to alleviate their protection needs.



