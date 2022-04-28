Include youth in politics

Despite the growing interest and expectations among young people, challenges remain constant. Limited education, inexperience in deliberative decision-making in public affairs and lack of exposure to positive examples of civic engagement, including role models in one’s community, hinder youth’s ability to participate in political discourse in a meaningful manner.

The lines between freedom of expression and abuse of the same are often obscure to many. Formal and informal sanctions for engaging “politically” are often applied subjectively and unpredictably. The era of youth being political dwarfs should end now.

There are many definitions of politics but, simply, it is the practice of influencing people — “relating to citizens”. Kenya’s future relies on young people and a range of youth-led organisations to create an accountable governance system while promoting evidence-based policies.

Official sanctions on expression, as for posts about change, risk being interpreted as warnings for youth to not be engaged in politics.

Young politicians

There has been an unexpected and unprecedented surge in political interest and engagement among young Kenyans, as evident in the recent party primaries that ended in the defeat of many political giants and the emergence of young politicians.

The trend may be a result of growing young demographics, better education and the rise of social media. Youth face political hiccups by being belittled and their eminence thwarted by the major deciders but let us not plot violence but demand inclusivity.

Youth are recognised as a special interest group in addition to children, persons with disabilities, the elderly and minorities or marginalised groups. The state is obligated to take measures such as developing affirmative action programmes to ensure that they have opportunities to associate, be represented and participate in the political, social and economic spheres of life. And to ensure diversity and representation, it should create special seats for the youth in the national and county assemblies.