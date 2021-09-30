Include elderly in addressing digital ageism

Access to digital services aligns with the availability of facilitative services such as electricity and the necessary infrastructure for digital technology. Internet access is either generally poor or too costly for most Kenyans, including older people, in the rural areas – where most of the 2.7 million older persons (55 per cent of whom are female), six per cent of the population, live.

A 2019 Deutsche Welle report shows availability of mobile networks and internet coverage in many rural areas is often restricted to a few spots. Many older people cannot travel to these spots.

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in early 2020, the world quickly pivoted towards new and unprecedented ways of economic and social engagement. Social gatherings are done virtually, as are economic activities. Many people face challenges in using digital technology for these services, while older people in rural underserved areas simply did not have access due to unavailability. The speed of adoption of digital technology has outpaced service delivery hitherto done in ways that were friendly to older persons.

Ageism

This limited access is also attributable to ageism – the stereotyping and/or discrimination against individuals or groups based on their age. Ageist assumptions abound around the “inability” of older people to learn new skills. Older people are therefore excluded during the framing and development of training programmes that would enhance their skills in the use of digital technology. This is despite older persons being important consumers and stakeholders of products and processes of digital technology. Additionally, cybercrimes and misinformation continue to threaten their human rights, privacy, and security.

A recent International Telecommunications Union (ITU) report affirms the assertion that women and older persons experience greater levels of digital inequity than other groups. The accelerated digitalization during the pandemic has further emphasized these inequalities, as many older persons struggle to access essential goods and services available online.

The government must, therefore, scale up the inclusion and training of older people in the use of digital technology and showcase their successful use of technology to dismantle ageist stereotypes. One way to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 is for governments to facilitate universal access to digital technologies.

Digital equity

The theme for today’s International Day of Older Persons (IDOP), “Digital Equity for All Ages”, predicates the need for equitable access and meaningful participation of the elderly in digital advancements.

The inclusion of older persons upholds their rights, welfare and dignity. While the opportunities that digitalisation brings for ageing populations cannot be gainsaid.

The associated risks must also be addressed for the full protection of the human rights of older persons in the digital era.



