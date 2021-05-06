Incentivise the private sector to create more jobs

The best sign to warn us on the development path we have taken as a nation is the escalating inequality between the rich and poor. Less than 0.1 per cent of Kenyans own more wealth than 99.9 per cent of the population.

Kenya’s low income (below Sh50,000) earners constituting 74 per cent of the employed population (15.2 million). Middle income (Sh50,000-100,000) earners are 23 per cent while high income (above Sh100,000) are 2.9 per cent of the working population.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) last year estimated youth unemployment at 7.27 per cent in Kenya while those aged 18-35 years form 75 per cent of the population. While it’s easy to blame our woes on the Covid-19 pandemic, we must address the real problem.

To what extent has poor policy articulation and implementation and corruption lopsided the balance of wealth amongst the generations? There is a policy framework that borders on affirmative action, where population categories like the youth, women and people living with disabilities (vulnerable groups) fall.

Existing gaps

To address the challenges of job scarcity among college graduates and the youth, it’s imperative to consider policies that promote entrepreneurship. Initiatives like the Kenya Youth Employment Opportunities Programme, Youth Enterprise Development Fund, Uwezo fund, Women Enterprise Development Fund, MbeleNaBiz, National Youth Service, and of late county initiated youth service programmes, are all good but can be made better through a comprehensive policy that seeks to address the existing gaps.

A case in point was the infamous National Youth Service scandals in 2015 and 2018, where it was reported that Sh791 million and Sh9 billion money respectively was lost. While the NYS program remains noble, its implementation it is littered with ethical issues that must be addressed for any meaningful impact. There is much we can do as a nation to mentor our youthful population in preparing them for wealth creation and development to reduce the existing societal inequalities and to avert the dangers of a generational crisis.

We should create a national policy on internship in government institutions, private firms and upcoming small and medium enterprises. For the private sector, players should be given incentives like favorable taxation and government procurement to inspire them to take part in the initiative.