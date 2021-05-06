Incentivise the private sector to create more jobs

Kazi Mtaani

Youth attached to the Kazi Mtaani programme clean up a section of Dedan Kimathi Street in Nyeri Town, Nyeri County, on February 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Butiko

Development consultant

What you need to know:

  • The International Labour Organization (ILO) last year estimated youth unemployment at 7.27 per cent in Kenya.
  • While it’s easy to blame our woes on the Covid-19 pandemic, we must address the real problem. 

The best sign to warn us on the development path we have taken as a nation is the escalating inequality between the rich and poor. Less than 0.1 per cent of Kenyans own more wealth than 99.9 per cent of the population. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.