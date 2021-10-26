In the fight against drugs, scare tactics do not work

drugs

Substance abuse prevention practitioners should use positive emotions to engage people to promote positive healthy lifestyles and behaviour.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Caroline Kahiu

communication officer

Nacada

Do you remember the massive public health campaigns designed to combat smoking? I know you have seen the adverts and posters. But fear-arousing messages invariably fail with substance use. Why? Those who are at high risk of using psychoactive substances usually know the dangers of the substances; they do not want to be reminded of what they already know.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.