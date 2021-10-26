In the fight against drugs, scare tactics do not work

Do you remember the massive public health campaigns designed to combat smoking? I know you have seen the adverts and posters. But fear-arousing messages invariably fail with substance use. Why? Those who are at high risk of using psychoactive substances usually know the dangers of the substances; they do not want to be reminded of what they already know.

Since the 1960s, substance abuse prevention practitioners have relied heavily on scare tactics and fear-based messages as core elements of prevention programming. Focused on eliciting emotional responses, these messages have historically been moralistic in nature, exaggerating the harmful effects of substance use and often failing to include factual information about the dangers of their use.

A scary advert does evoke a strong emotional reaction. But research shows people still don’t modify their behaviour adequately. They rarely make the connection between the advert and their personal circumstances.

They do not address perceptions of the benefits of substance use. Pressure to fit in and desire to relax or to forget unpleasant emotions are among reasons why one may want to try alcohol or a drug. When anti-substance use messages fail to engage these realities, people will tune them out.

Tell the truth

In fact, scare tactics can trigger the behaviours they are meant to prevent. After the first exposure, the viewer may be startled and end up in the wrong direction. The exaggerated effects may increase the likelihood of engaging in undesirable activities. If the scare makes one feel bad about themselves, judged or alienated, they are more likely to turn to drugs to forget unpleasant emotions. So what works? Tell the truth. Be candid. Don’t exaggerate.

Substance abuse prevention practitioners should use positive emotions to engage people to promote positive healthy lifestyles and behaviour. They should not make you feel threatened, depressed or disgusted; if they do, nobody will want to think about the information contained in the advert.

Messages should bust myths and empower people to feel good about their healthy choices, drawing attention to the positive instead of zeroing in on the negative. Public awareness campaigns about substance abuse should avoid the use of fear to control behaviour. Stress the infrequency of substance use, bolster refusal skills and persuade the non-users that they are the majority of their peer group.

Prevention programmes should include interventions such as screening, professional education among health professionals, children-parent programmes in schools and community and mass media events devised and administered through locally “owned” channels. Combine prevention interventions to amplify the prevention effect.

Substance use prevention practitioners should take advantage of scientific research and base interventions on established theoretical frameworks that have been validated and are evidence-based. Gone are the days of gut feelings and knee-jerk reactions.