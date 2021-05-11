In the devolved agenda, there’s still work to do

Articles 174 and 175 of the Constitution outline the objects of devolution. They include promotion of democracy and accountability in the exercise of power, fostering national unity by recognising diversity and enhancing people’s self-governance.

Other tenets are enabling communities to manage their own affairs, protecting and promoting minorities’ and marginalised people’s rights and interests and ensuring equitable sharing of resources. By and large, these have been fairly achieved.

At the birth of devolution, a framework was put in place with a clarion call to establish an enabling environment to all players in its execution. But implementing the system has not been smooth due to various challenges, initially cited as “teething problems” and “a learning process” on how best and well the country can adopt devolution at full-length.

A myriad challenges have persistently affected the process. They include disagreements between the national and county governments over funding for devolved functions; poor or absence of consultation on matters that affect county governments; little technical support for the implementation of functions.

Others are insufficient allocations and delayed disbursements of funds to counties by The National Treasury, lack of capacity and skills to deliver services, corruption, lack of public participation, gender inequality, tribalism, nepotism and unprocedural procurement and tendering processes.

Mismanagement of resources

There must be a better working relationship between the two levels of government. Parliament, county governments, the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee , ministries, independent offices and commissions, civil society and all other stakeholders should work together in the spirit of Article 6(2) to reap the fruits of devolution.

Auditor-General’s Reports have shown massive mismanagement of resources at the county level of governance. A few counties have fairly done well and the benefits of devolution are practically visible. Most counties have performed dismally with reported mega corruption cases, misdirected priorities, inadequate capacity to plan and implement budgets, ineffective oversight mechanisms, marginalisation and non-utilisation of allocated funds.

Amid the clamour for law reform, there’s a need to strengthen checks and balances in a bottom-up approach, even as we seek more funds for the counties.

The Judiciary, too, must be restructured, its independence respected, and allocated more resources to handle the backlog of pending cases in a timely manner across the country. There is also a need to form a task force to harmonise the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Directorate of Public Prosecutions and other multi-agencies tasked to fight graft to ensure smooth and efficient handling of court cases.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission should audit counties on tribalism and nepotism in hiring to foster regional balance and national unity.