In lawyering, excellence is not a destination but a journey

It is often said that the legal profession is overcrowded or "flooded", as we Kenyans like to say.

The phrase originated in the 1300s when the legal profession in England strongly felt to be overcrowded and, in 1322, it took several steps to limit the number of people who could join it.

One of them was limiting the powers of those who could admit members to the profession – at that time, these were the Barons of Exchequer. Various laws were passed that also specified the number of advocates who could be admitted to the profession, and other controls aimed at regulating the professional discipline over advocates.

No one has ever specified the supposed acceptable number of advocates, or the formula by which we can rightly judge when the profession has become overcrowded. On the other hand, the public consistently complains about the poor services they receive from lawyers, and to an extent, you would not be mistaken to think that there are actually very few competent lawyers.

Elaborate rules

Inevitably, the unthinking reference to this undisclosed acceptable number of lawyers has led to elaborate rules on what justifies the admission of one person over another.

So, all we have been able to assure ourselves is that we may be able to keep lawyers at a certain number but we cannot be sure the levels of competence will remain at a level that the public will not routinely complain about. There is no solution that would guarantee the public a certain standard of excellence in the legal services we provide because there are many ways to be excellent.

We regulate the number of lawyers who can be admitted with the hope and belief, perhaps even the conviction, that excellence is rare and that the few who satisfy the selection criteria are more likely to be excellent. Regulating who can be admitted with the hope that they possess the excellence that the public expects is an attempt to do the best we can. It is difficult to compel anyone to be excellent if they are not already excellent or at least willing to be.

Therefore, the profession’s consistent chorus that it is overcrowded is not a complaint against an influx of excellent lawyers, for no one would complain about too many good lawyers. Overcrowding is a euphemism for the fact that too many lawyers may not be as good as expected.

Perhaps the profession is not willing to admit that this is the case because it would mean accepting that the selection criteria may not be as effective as we expect it to be when we expect only the excellent to qualify for admission, or for those who are excellent at the time of admission to remain so.

Sharpen skills

There are those who are already excellent, and this allows them to enter the profession but they soon lose their excellence out of failure to continuously sharpen their skills. It is called the practice of law because you are only as good as your continuous practice in improving your knowledge and skills.

The excellence you possess on your day of admission may not remain with you for the rest of your practising days unless you make a deliberate effort to maintain it; you have to keep running just to remain in the same place.

There are no rules on how to keep yourself excellent as you grow in your years of practice but there are a few things that may help in that direction: consistent and wide reading, continuous practice of oral and written advocacy, and constant consultation with your more capable peers. Excellence is not a destination; it is a journey.