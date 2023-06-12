In Finance Bill 2023, a decisive moment awaits

Every year, the government presents a Finance Bill to Parliament for approval with the aim of raising money its expenditure.

With this being my first budget in Parliament, just the same way it’s the first for President William Ruto’s government, I’ve deliberately decided to learn from my colleagues from both sides before finally making a decision on how best the current administration would get money to finance its programmes.

There has been a lot of brouhaha with the Finance Bill 2023 because prices of a number of products will go up and, as a Kenyan, I will also feel the pinch but, on the other side, we cannot continue on the trajectory of ever borrowing to pay salaries and development projects.

Choices have consequences, so they say, and the decisions that were made by the previous administration is haunting us as a country. That’s why we need to take bold steps in order to salvage the economic mess that we find ourselves in.

If we fail to act now to get our country out of the debt distress, we will be pushing forward a problem that we created to the future generation—hence the need of us adopting the Finance Bill.

Easier and populist route

At such a time, it is tempting to take the easier and populist route to oppose the proposed Finance Bill even without offering a viable alternative. This is tempting but, as one of the leaders in this country, I have to review wholesomely the current situation before taking a position.

Just like the Israelites, there was a desert to cross or to go back to slavery. Moses, their leader, encouraged them to sacrifice on a difficult but worthwhile journey instead of resigning to slavery.

If the government continues to borrow instead of taxing us, the funds will have to be repaid. We shall, hence, be loading our unborn with an unsustainable debt burden. It appears to me that we should support the government interventions in place, no matter how painful they are, for a better tomorrow.

Nevertheless, the government should not only be taxing the citizens but also ensuring that there is quality service delivery. The Kenya Kwanza government must ensure that corruption isn’t tolerated. There is no point in the government taxing the people heavily only for its officials to embezzle the funds, denying Kenyans the much-needed services.

That means President William Ruto has to slay the dragon of corruption for Kenyans to get value for their money.

In this process, and like all other previous budgets, there are winners and losers. For a long time, successive governments have been increasing taxes on beers and cigarettes in what is largely known as ‘sin tax’. Of late, gambling and betting have been added to the mix. However, there is just so much that can be raised from these sectors.