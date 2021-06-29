In combat gear: Sossion tenure was one big fail

On Friday, June 25, apparently sensing defeat in elections scheduled for the following day, Wilson Sossion resigned as the secretary-general of Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) at a press conference, saying he was frustrated by the government’s failure to support his leadership.

The basic principle of trade unionism is “A fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work”. Arriving at a good deal requires tact. The reign of Joseph Kioni (1958-1969) birthed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to manage human resources in the education sector. Ambrose Adeya Adongo (1970-2001), a tactician in war blended with diplomacy, navigated the tough years of the Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel arap Moi regimes. He grew membership in leaps and bounds, bringing in money and political influence.

A good general senses defeat, not deploying his soldiers to a suicidal mission. Sossion should have studied Napoleon Bonaparte. As his French army advanced, the Russians retreated past Moscow. He stormed the city, assuming its fall would end the war and Emperor Alexander would negotiate peace. But on orders of the city’s governor, Fyodor Rostopchin, rather than capitulation, Moscow was burnt. After five weeks, Napoleon and his army left.

The French suffered a ruinous retreat in the harsh Russian winter: Nearly 10,000 men and horses froze to death in knee-deep snow on the night of 8/9 November. After the Battle of Berezina, Napoleon escaped but had to abandon the artillery and baggage. In the Battle of Leipzig were more than 90,000 casualties. On December 5, shortly before arriving in Vilnius, Napoleon left the army in a sledge.

Boardroom warfare

Similarly, Sossion took over Knut, a strong outfit then, through a coup in 2013. He has led it through chest-thumping. He has terribly failed in boardroom warfare. He doesn’t understand the wisdom of retreat. Consequently, he has left behind a badly wounded union in terms of member numbers and motivation and remuneration of teachers and staff.

The success of a trade union is in the size of its membership. The most famous union in the United States remains the American Federation of Labor, founded in 1886 by Samuel Gompers with 1.4 million members. Sossion found Knut with more than 240,000 members; by last September, it had dwindled to 45,217, monthly earnings having plummeted from Sh144 million to Sh32.9 million.

The supreme art of war is to subdue the for without fighting. Sossion did the opposite: He opened several war fronts. Lately, he picked a fight with the Knut acting national chairman and now his successor, Mr Collins Oyuu, as well as the Ministry of Labour and TSC. The results were floods of tears.

Shamelessly, the focus of Knut’s leadership has changed to personal and selfish. No wonder, Sossion is an MP with an eye on bigger political seats.