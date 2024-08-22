Improve fiscal transparency to address accountability

The past two months have witnessed agitation from young Kenyans calling for institutional and governance reforms on how the affairs of the country need to be conducted.

From what started as demands to scrap the unpopular Finance Bill, 2024 which was being shoved down the throat of Kenyans by Parliament, to demands of a Cabinet reshuffle, the demands by young people have continued to rise.

This calls for a deep rethink of how we reset the engagement between the State and its people.

The current crisis in Kenya is a result of fiscal indiscipline perpetuated over the years by the political class, lack of respect for governance institutions and misuse of funds.

Citizens can no longer sit back and watch the bright futures of their children stolen and sacrificed at the altar of political expediency.

Fiscal transparency is a critical element required in the promotion of fiscal accountability, which ultimately results in disciplined governments. Enhancing transparency can help mend the frayed relationship between citizens and the State.

As indicated by the Auditor-General in her various audit reports, lack of accountability and documents to support the legality and effectiveness in the use of public resources has resulted in some officers not adequately accounting for the management and use of public resources with impunity. Over the past few years, as shown by the Open Budget Survey 2023, budget transparency in Kenya has improved but remains inadequate.

When fiscal transparency is improved there is increased accountability, better decision-making in the deployment of taxes and increased legitimacy of government.

Lack of fiscal transparency has an indirect impact on citizens’ quality of life and provision of critical services like education, healthcare, and job creation initiatives, all of which are vital for addressing the needs of the citizen and their failure usually results in mistrust between government and citizens.

Kenya has an opportunity to solve the current crisis by investing in deliberate fiscal transparency which could help ensure that taxes are allocated more effectively and that critical services, especially the ones that could increase job creation opportunities for young people, are adequately funded and implemented.

Further, involving young people during the development of the public budgets both at the county level and national level could help tailor public spending to better meet their needs, potentially reducing unemployment and improving their overall prospects.

While transparency is important, deeper institutional reforms are also needed. The President has taken additional steps that might help to reset the relationship with the public.

He has committed to reconstitute the Independent Boundaries and Elections Commission, assent to a new conflict of interest law and begin zero-based budgeting from the next financial year.

Out of these commitments, zero-based budgeting is the most significant as corruption in Kenya is usually budgeted at source.

It enhances accountability as it requires expenditure to be justified from scratch and requires expenditure to be tied to each individual outcome or goal, making it easier to track how public funds are being used and ensure they align with government priorities.

While these reforms are substantive gestures of goodwill required to take the country forward, they will not change a system hijacked by unscrupulous individuals hellbent on sabotaging good governance for their own gains.

The need for comprehensive reforms in governance, including fiscal transparency, respect for institutions, fair elections, effective leadership and strengthening public finance management oversight institutions must be prioritised.