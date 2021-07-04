Impede social media from driving youth to terrorism

With Kenya’s high internet penetration and robust ICT infrastructure, social media is the preferred mode of communication, especially by the youth.

But social media is a double-edged sword. While the youth use it to advance themselves economically and career-wise and build relationships, networking sites are also the new conduits for crime. Worse, terrorist and extremist groups use them to radicalise and recruit the youth.

Worryingly, radicalisation now occurs more often online than on traditional platforms such as places of worship or learning institutions. Technology has simplified terrorist activities and expanded the scope of players to include youngsters with access to mobile phones, computers or other digital devices.

Groups like Al-Qaeda, ISIS and Al-Shabaab use them to propagate propaganda and plan and coordinate attacks. There are thousands of websites which they use for their covert communication. The pro-jihad Al-Fajola Islamic Forum called on Al-Qaeda supporters to invade Facebook and create groups to spread Islamist jihadist messages.

Technology companies

Social media accords them anonymity, multiplicity and a wider audience as complex encryption programmes camouflage communications from security agencies and technology companies. Since the youth are obsessed with online games, they manipulate computer games to mimic terrorist attacks. For instance, terrorists altered the video game “Call of Duty” to “Call of Jihad”. They also use social media platforms like Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp to disseminate such games.

But they are, apparently, limiting the use of traditional websites like Al-Shabaab’s Al-Khataib, hosted by internet service providers (ISPs) that are prone to shutdowns by government agencies and tech firms.

The initial social media ‘raids’ , in which they creating many social media groups to spread propaganda and terrorism content, have given way to ‘friend of a friend’ relationships to encourage their sympathisers to reach out to potential recruits.

Stiff regulation

That inspired lone wolf terrorists like Taimour al-Abdaly who carried out a terror attack in Stockholm and Arid Uka who was behind Frankfurt Airport bombing in Germany in 2011. Al-Shabaab used its Twitter account @HSM_Press to tweet real-time updates on and claim responsibility for the Westgate attack.

Twitter suspended the account. But there is a general view that social media firms are not doing enough to block such content. They should empower security agencies to crack down on such content and collaborate to institute stiff regulation and encourage bloggers to report inappropriate content.

Parents should monitor content accessed by their children and teach them to use social media constructively. More importantly, empower and give the youth digital literacy to counter radicalisation.

However, the pursuit to restore sanity — and safety — online by governments and social media apps should not stifle free speech, creativity, innovation and search for self-identity among the youth.