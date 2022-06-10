Immortalising our history is one of Uhuru’s best legacies

An enlightened man once wrote: “A nation is the sum of its memories, and when those memories are allowed to die, it is less of a nation.” Fortunately, the Uhuru Kenyatta administration has, in a bold departure from previous regimes, taken deliberate steps to rally Kenyans to celebrate their past as a nation.

Three notable interventions stand out. First is the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which aimed at healing ethnic divisions that fuel cyclic violence. Despite being shot down by the courts, BBI paved the way for serious national conversations on building a more peaceful, cohesive, secure and stable nation, guided by past experiences.

Second, the outgoing administration has set in motion the process of transforming the national public archives system with a view to modernising and making it more responsive to the needs of the modern Kenyan society. Last month, the Cabinet approved the Public Records, Archives and Documentation Bill 2021.

Accountability

The proposed legislation safeguards the public right to access information contained in public records and archives, thus ensuring greater accountability to the people by institutions of governance. The next administration should prioritise this Bill.

Third is the newly inaugurated Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum. The President described it as “a place for remembrance, reflection and healing” and “an arena where the past, present and future converge.” It has spaces for honouring our martyrs, showcasing Kenya’s cultural diversity, a presidential library and a multimedia section dedicated to educating the public on the country’s history.

The tomb of the unknown warrior is a physical node to our unsung heroes and heroines.

In addition, a lot of good work has gone into revamping the National Museums of Kenya.

Strengthening the institutional and legal framework governing our historical and cultural heritage will indeed be one of the outstanding legacies of President Kenyatta as he retires from office.



