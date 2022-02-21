Immigration confusion in Huduma Bill is the big elephant in the House

With several priority bills lined up for debate during this homestretch of its term, the National Assembly’s in-tray is full. In the list is the Huduma Bill. Introduced in the House for its First Reading last December 21, it has been undergoing reviews and public engagements. The process is set to culminate in a public hearing at Parliament Building tomorrow.

Many Kenyans may not be privy to the genesis of the bill. In 1989, a Cabinet Memorandum sought to introduce a PIN in the second-generation national identity card. Cabinet then directed the Office of the President (OP) to conceptualise formulation of the Integrated Population Registration System (IPRS). Cabinet approved the process in 2000.

In 2002, OP initiated the development of the ICT policy framework and strategic implementation plan (2002-2005). That prioritised creation of an ICT infrastructure linking all departments within OP. In 2003, the Head of Public Service appointed a task force on IPRS to develop a policy framework and define enabling legal framework and a strategic implementation plan. In 2005, the Ministry of Immigration and Registration of Persons amalgamated all departments dealing with immigration and population registration.

On September 19, 2005, the Head of Public Service appointed an inter-ministerial taskforce on IPRS in line with the National Economic and Social Council (NESC) recommendation on fast-tracking of the integration of registration systems. In 2006, the ministry was tasked with birthing an IPRS structured on the Malaysian and Israeli models.

Notably, at no time were recommendations made to merge departments. The key thing was a database, ICT system and infrastructure upgrade for departments and legal framework creating a standalone department to handle all that. But now, those behind Huduma Bill are pushing for removal of departments and having the principal secretary in charge of the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).

Data protection

Should the bill pass as is, the law will then guide the issuance of primary feeder documents, including birth certificate, death certificate and Huduma card—how they will be issued and the assurance of data protection. Issuance of the documents may operate in the revamped operation model but how will the new National Population Identity Register be safeguarded from unadulterated data?

Think data protection. For instance, what portions of the data will be allowable to government agencies—and, perhaps, foreign governments? How secure is this information? How will the law operate in relation to the Data Protection laws already in place?

The issuance of passports is likely to be chaotic. Passports in Kenya are issued to nationals, much as they do not confer nationality status to the holder. The Constitution provides a measure on how one becomes a citizen. Holding a passport only guesstimates one’s nationality but this has to be verified.

That delicate balance demands expertise. In pulling passport issuance to the new NIIMS outfit, how will the expertise of immigration officials be allowed to run the credibility of the document? A compromise will set the country down a slippery slope; there is a need to protect the integrity of the passport.

The inclusion of the immigration function in the bill complicates immigration practice and law. Services to foreigners, though contained in the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act, have been severally compromised. How will NIIMS officers largely looking at the management of the population register execute the immigration function?

The proposed administrative structure could shift and render directors and the director-general of Immigration redundant. What would happen to the much-needed technical and institutional memory in the directorate? How will the PS be superintended by the Cabinet secretary (CS) and at the same time superintend themselves? How would the PS and CS office handle contestation of immigration decisions? Utter confusion.



