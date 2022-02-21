Immigration confusion in Huduma Bill is the big elephant in the House

Fred Matiang'i Huduma Bill

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i with Director of Immigration Services Alexander Muteshi during a visit to the Immigration Department’s headquarters. The inclusion of the immigration function in the Huduma Bill complicates immigration practice and law.

Photo credit: File | Pool

By  Daniel Robert Aswani  &  George Mati Mucee

With several priority bills lined up for debate during this homestretch of its term, the National Assembly’s in-tray is full. In the list is the Huduma Bill. Introduced in the House for its First Reading last December 21, it has been undergoing reviews and public engagements. The process is set to culminate in a public hearing at Parliament Building tomorrow.

