IMF loan polemics: which way to go for Kenya?

The rage with which Kenyans have reacted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan approval to Kenya is unprecedented. A section of Kenyans launched an online campaign to reverse the approval. That move has elicited varied reactions but the big question is, is this latest move by the government to shore up her revenue by going for the loan justified?

This is a complex question, considering the levels of understanding of Kenyans. Not many of them are well versed with how the economy operates. But one thing is clear; this ordinary Kenyan is aware of the massive loot and wastage of public resources. It therefore follows that there is no need to borrow more money if it is going to be looted and wasted.

Covid-19 pandemic has radically changed the way governments operate economically. The massive economic loss-particularly to developing nations-has necessitated that additional resources be sought to manage the pandemic and jumpstart economies that have been hit the hardest. I don’t know what we would have done without the additional funds that the government got from the international community.

Transform economy

Looking at the history of external borrowing-it is clear that the Jubilee administration has borrowed extensively. Indeed, the many infrastructure projects dotting the country are expensive and one can appreciate where the bulk of the funds that we borrow go to. We may not see the immediate benefits of these ventures but they are long term measures that will transform the country’s economy.

But the issue of accountability has triggered the aggressive reaction from Kenyans following this latest loan deal. How can ordinary Kenyans, the first custodians of the constitution, own the process of acquisition of loans by the government? Isn’t it time we enacted a bill in Parliament that vests authority with the people of Kenya on how much and when we ought to borrow?

There is the belief, among certain African leaders, that Africa can do without foreign aid. The late Tanzanian president Dr John Pombe Magufuli was one of them. Indeed, he is on record as having managed Tanzania with very little foreign aid, if any.

This is something that captured the attention of our own President Uhuru Kenyatta and he said as much-at Magufuli’s state funeral. Going forward-at least after the pandemic-Kenyans ought to start thinking of ways of minimising foreign aid-just as Tanzania has done.

The most annoying thing is that-even at the height of the pandemic-there are people who have stolen money meant to save lives. The KEMSA tender scandal that cost the government billions of shillings shocked Kenyans. If people can steal money meant for saving lives-what would they spare? It is hard for the government to convince the public that the money being borrowed now will not go down the drain the same way the Covid-19 funds and others have been misappropriated.

Corruption

The level of corruption in the country continues to undermine our development agenda. It was shocking to say the least-to hear the President say that we lose two billion shillings everyday as a result of graft. How can a country with a fully functional anti-corruption agency fare so badly?

Kenyans are helpless. What must be done to slay the dragon of corruption? When citizens cannot feel the positive effects of development and yet they see massive wastage, they tend to question the rationale of borrowing more money. They feel burdened-as taxpayers.

Kenyans, like the rest of the world, are facing a very hard time. When the pandemic struck, the government announced stimulus packages for various cadres of Kenyans. These measures were removed when the country experienced the first flattening of the curve. With the subsequent waves, Kenyans have striven to get back to their feet. The President has issued stricter measures to contain another more virulent wave.

When the government squeezes money from the citizenry and yet restricts their movement because of the pandemic, it is only fair that some form of stimulus packaged should be provided. If the United States of America is providing a stimulus package for her most affected citizens, then you can appreciate the magnitude of the problem the ordinary Kenyan is facing.

At this time the country is battling the pandemic, we need more money. Kenyans need a commitment that the money will be put into good use. Kenya relates with the IMF in multiple ways and the latter’s approval of the loan must have been after a careful appraisal of the situation. Strict spending regime must be established for these funds.

It is easy to say that we can do away with foreign aid. But unless we are ready to put in the work-get rid of corruption and avoid wastage, foreign aid will be here to stay. No country is entirely independent of aid. The question is what do you do with that aid?