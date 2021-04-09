IMF loan polemics: which way to go for Kenya?

IMF said the loan would help Kenya tackle Covid-19 in the short run and balance its books in the long run. 

By  Jacob Oketch

The rage with which Kenyans have reacted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan approval to Kenya is unprecedented. A section of Kenyans launched an online campaign to reverse the approval. That move has elicited varied reactions but the big question is, is this latest move by the government to shore up her revenue by going for the loan justified?

