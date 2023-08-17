Ills counties still need to cure

The Eighth Devolution Conference that ends today in Eldoret since Wednesday has the theme “10 years of devolution: The present and the future” and sub-theme “Driving transformation from the local level: County governments as the centre of economic development” . That is apt.

Through counties, as the new frontiers of development, the country can best achieve the middle-income status envisaged under the Kenya Vision 2030.

Devolution was expected to address many matters. First, enhance public participation in county affairs at the grassroots. Second, address resource mismanagement. Third, ensure greater inclusion in decision-making. Fourth, cure inequality, which led to marginalisation and under-development.

Socioeconomic development and easily accessible services countrywide are among its objectives. Counties are mandated to raise revenues and develop and implement budgets, plans and policies to provide effective services for improved wellbeing.

But there still are challenges. First, counties have largely failed to effectively engage and inform the public on some of the major projects to be funded through taxpayers’ funds. Counties should publish popular versions of their budgets and plans for greater public participation.

They should establish and operationalise County Budget and Economic Forums (CBEF) and equip them with the requisite professionals and other stakeholders for meaningful participation and development of their agenda.

Kenyans should scrutinise county documents and plans and make suggestions through which governance, accountability and sustainability concepts can be actualised for accelerated development.

Second is underutilisation of development votes and funds and more use of the recurrent expenditure, despite attempts to cap them at 30 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively.

Third is the inherent low own source revenue generation. Fourth is the human resource and capacities for development.



