Illicit campaign funds can subvert our democracy

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has proposed a cap to campaign financing before the 2022 General Election. It wants sources of funds disclosed amid other regulations in a bid to set limits that can ensure a level ground for political players.

However, the National Assembly’s Committee on Delegated Legislation seeks to quash the proposed legislation, on technicalities, terming it an “illegality”. But in this exchange, the substance of the legislation as it relates to free and fair elections is lost.

A tragic reality around elections in Kenya is the death of critical spirit and vision. This, also, sounds the death knell to credible elections. It is nearly impossible to be elected to Parliament and other elective positions without heavy financing. Thus, the ‘influence market’ model of corruption is rampant. Essentially, money buys peoples’ voices, which is intrinsically disruptive of a democratic system.

Corruption

It is this illegitimate acquisition of agency while restricting other voices that constitutes corruption. This process skews decision-making as money becomes an incentive to voters.

Politicians must amass vast amounts of financial support to be elected and, as a consequence, that silences players with lean war chests while dampening broader resources of persuasion. The corruption destroys the democracy that ostensibly permits it.

Our electoral system is intrinsically corrupt. The entrenched resistance to significant campaign finance reform currently playing out is but a symptom of this. Most corruption analysts point out that a free flow of information is a bulwark against corruption, exposing and correcting it.

A vibrant press, cellphones and platforms for diverse academic exchanges have the potential to destabilise political corruption. However, the converse is also true: Corruption diminishes the plurality of voices within a society. It consolidates power in the hands of manipulators and blurs the truth.

Democracy is stifled

When only a few individuals possess a voice, linked to a limited range of material qualities — money, power and so on — democracy is stifled. This is an important issue for the religious actors, among other spaces, where this political transaction takes place.

Admittedly, churches have done very little in sustaining the fight against corruption.

Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit is on message when he counsels church leadership to refrain from accepting political financial gifts. It clearly subverts the truth of the Gospel and smirks of ecclesial corruption by being co-opted in placing the leadership of country in the hands, not of the faithful, but of those with money to buy positions or those with relatives already in offices of power.