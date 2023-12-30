Ignore fleeting doubts; it’s still a man’s world!

Regardless of your political inclinations, certain elements of our worldview remain constant, men were created to lead and they lead well. King David was one such prototype. A mighty man of valour, a man of war.

He inspired many with his bravery and humility. He took simple dejected men and turned them into a mighty army. The people sang his praises and wrote songs about him. He was king, and he led sacrificially — sans the whole Uriah bit of course.

Today, unlike David’s time, we fight ideological wars. But the desire for the same kingly character in men that lead, remains. A world where your word was your bond. A world where character trumped popularity and men defended their honour as you would the holy grail. Is this the world we still live in? Despite popular culture’s best effort, it is. That scale must not be tipped. It must remain so.

The success of leadership is commensurate to the response of those you lead. In the wild, the alpha wolf stays at the back of the pack to ensure none strays or is left too far behind.

Aggressive

From his position he is able to see the entire pack while trusting that all the others will do what they must to protect the rest. As aggressive as wolves are, they understand that when it comes to leading their own, nurturing and protecting the pack is the ultimate strategy. Their strength is in moving as a unit and in numbers.

Typically, the old wolves lead the pack from the front. Not just to set the pace but also to sacrifice themselves in case of an attack, thus giving time to the young, agile, stronger wolves to launch a counter-attack and protect the rest of the pack.

There’s so much we learn from the natural order of things. What works and what doesn’t. The kind of strategies to employ to attain desired results. In our current political landscape, men are at the helm of the major governance bodies.

From the Executive, to both Houses of parliament. Our judiciary is led by some phenomenal women, but that’s a topic for another day. Men lead by inspiring us and taking impossible stances on issues. They are the voice that guides while simultaneously protecting.

In Kenya today, I see no cause for alarm. As women rise, the place of men broadens. They become a support system and backbone. A role that only they can play. They trample over lions and serpents to maintain the natural balance of things. But when women become captains in industry and governance, the mighty men must stand up. Their roles as protectors of the realm is irreplaceable and irredeemable. This understanding is critical as we map out where we would like to see our beloved Kenya in the next ten to 30 years.

The recent impeachment motion from Meru County was cringeworthy. On display was a world of toxic masculinity. None-too-soon, the natural balance was restored by mighty men of valour.

Women and men must protect each other’s roles.