IEBC unfair to Independents

The rejection by the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of a proposal by the electoral agency seeking to bar losers in party primaries from contesting as independent candidates was warranted.

Denying the people a very fundamental right and freedom to freely choose their representatives is an affront to democracy and a big stain on a country that has allowed the flourishing of democratic institutions.

Party nominations are never fair. To go by the whims of primaries to lock out aspirants would be a big mistake and Parliament has taken a very sober stand. Primaries in Kenya have often proved to be a mockery of democracy. Most nominations go according to the choices of the party leaders.

Remember the queue voting system introduced by then-ruling party Kanu in the late 1980s? In some of the laughable results announced, even the one with the shortest queue could be declared the winner just because the party hierarchy had said so.

Enter the multi-party era and the much-hyped party democracy with its heavy-handed influence by party leaders and die-hard supporters. Kenya is still being reminded of the nominations of 2017 in most political parties. Aspirants often cried wolf after they lost what, to most of them and their followers, was rightfully their victory. True to form, most of those who presented themselves as independent candidates went on to win in the elections.

There are always fallouts due to favouritism and vote theft in the party primaries. It would, therefore, be an absurdity and a huge blow to democracy if aspirants who feel they were denied their rightful claim to the party ticket during nominations are not allowed to present themselves as independent candidates.

The fact that politicians were barred from changing parties after the March 26 deadline of presentation of party membership lists should not be the carte blanche for the IEBC to lock out those aggrieved during nominations from the elections.