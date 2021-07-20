IEBC nominees should protect sanctity of vote

IEBC interviews

Naisiae Paloshe Tobiko when she appeared to be interviewed for the position IEBC commissioner on July 19, 2021. Kenyans need IEBC commissioners who are accountable, honest and have a sense of protecting the sanctity of the vote and other human rights.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Martin Echenje

It is just a year to the next general election and we shall soon be hearing loud music in the streets as political leaders around the nation once again come out with new tricks on how to earn the trust of Kenyans that they lost during their previous term and get their votes.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.