IEBC must not let Kenyans down this time round

Kenyan elections have not always been a pleasant experience.

It is an exercise fraught with risks, conflict and violence, and needless to say, it is an expensive undertaking.

We can ill afford it, and given our past experiences, one may wonder: why do Kenyans even bother to vote at the general elections?

The answer can be summarised in one word: hope.

The hopeful anticipation to effect a positive change through the ballot outweighs every risk. If hope were met, the risk is a small price to pay.

To assure us that our hope is not dashed one more time, all our eyes are on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the only body legally mandated with the management of elections.

The work of the IEBC is not an easy one, but we believe the commission is up to the task.

Kenyans deserve nothing less than a free, fair and credible election; on which their hopes and aspirations stand or fall.

To achieve this, the commission must ensure thorough preparations.

We appreciate that election management is not about drawing up a to-do list and ticking boxes as activities are accomplished.

It is a continuous process that calls for meticulous coordination of various aspects of a complex and integrated system.

Build trust

Lessons must be learnt from past mistakes to avoid repeating them. Such mistakes, real or perceived, can undermine public trust and erode goodwill.

We appeal to the IEBC to do everything within its power to build trust and conduct this election above board – with transparency, efficiency and credibility.

We commend the commission for the confidence they have shown and the assurances that they are fully prepared.

We note with appreciation that the electoral agency has continually updated its register, completed its audit, recruited and trained staff, registered candidates, secured required technology and is now receiving election materials in readiness for the elections.

We, however, ask the commission to ensure that the inefficiencies observed in the past, which undermine the integrity of the outcome, are not repeated.

We expect nothing less than timely delivery of election materials to every polling station, that the poll officials conduct the exercise professionally, that the results are relayed in real-time, and reliable measures are in place to mitigate any eventuality.

Conflicting tallies and unacceptable submissions of core documents should be a thing of the past.

We appeal to the relevant arms of government to support the IEBC by providing security and other necessary facilitation.

We believe that if every institution, agency and individual played their part diligently, our collective aspirations and dream of a prosperous Kenya is possible.

We commend the efforts of the Ministry of Interior and the multi-sectoral agencies and institutions such as the National Cohesion and Integration Commission in working for peace in many volatile areas of the country.

We encourage these players to ensure lasting solutions are found in those troubled areas even long after the elections.

It must be said, however, that the onus is on these institutions and agencies to work together.

We ask that they must at all times enforce the rule of law impartially, uphold justice and desist from actions that would be deemed oppressive to the public.

We also appeal to all candidates vying for various positions to conduct their campaigns with civility and decorum. Let us exercise our inalienable right to free speech responsibly.

Derogatory language, taunting opponents in public rallies, abusive rhetoric and hate speech only demean the stature of one who uses such language.

There is no honour in demeaning others in the name of proving your leadership acumen.

Let sobriety prevail, and let every opponent treat the other with respect. Let our youth know that there is hope, and there is life after elections.

Shun politicians who exploit your vulnerabilities and use you as instruments of chaos. See to it that your numerical majority brings about the change you want to see in Kenya.

Death and doom

Elect leaders of hope, not those leaving behind a trail of blood wherever they go. Avoid the masters of death and doom by voting in godly leaders who will deliver promises in keeping with your aspirations.

The five-year electoral cycle need not be a foreboding exercise, portending both fear and hope in equal measure.

We appeal to every Kenyan to go about this exercise with enthusiasm but peacefully. When peace prevails, it is always possible to resolve any issue amicably.

Without peace, even trivial conflicts can cause long-term suffering. Hopes and aspirations can never be achieved through violence. Our collective aspirations can only be realised in peace.

If we choose peace, we shall be able to appreciate our differences, exercise our democratic rights differently, still see ourselves as one people under one God, and enjoy manifold blessings in this great nation.

We beseech Kenyans to say no to violence and choose peace.