IEBC must ensure comprehensive election preparedness

A deep dark past will forever be Kenya’s reality. Hell broke loose in a country that was enjoying relative peace after the disputed 2007 General Election.

Fear and anxiety gripped the country and hatred emerged among the people who had glorified their differences in tribe and political ideologies.

But then, there was the now defunct Electoral Commission of Kenya chaired by the late Samuel Kivuitu, which missed the mark in delivering credible elections.

With so much at stake, so bad was the situation that the electoral commission chairman, after initially announcing a Kibaki victory, later declared that he did not know who had won the polls. An indecisive commission was the last thing that Kenyans wanted to hear. This appeared to have fuelled more anger.

Lack of preparedness

The commission appeared to have failed on its mandate. This was an indicator of the electoral commission’s lack of preparedness.

Kenya is on the verge of entering another electioneering period. The exercise will be undertaken by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The IEBC must ensure that the elections are run in a seamless manner with no security or logistical lapses. This will boost the people’s confidence in the electoral agency. But then what is the IEBC’s level of preparedness?

From the country’s past experiences, elections are a highly politically emotive affair and one wrong move can trigger violence.

The IEBC is constitutionally mandated to ensure the delivery of free, fair and credible elections where eligible voters can express their will freely, without violence, threats, intimidation or coercion.

This means that they must prepare and manage elections in a peaceful environment. The commission must work with other stakeholders to coordinate their functions in a safe and secure manner while ensuring voter education and awareness is carried out effectively.

Voter registration

These preparations also revolve around issues touching on voter registration, audit of the voter register, nomination of candidates by parties, election technology deployment and results management, among others

As part of its preparations, the IEBC recently launched its 2020-2024 Strategic Plan that sets out its strategic goals and objectives meant to be realised within the stipulated planning period.

This is a major step towards the right direction as it gives the electoral agency a roadmap on how political events in the country are likely to play out.

In its preparations the plan factors in necessary skills, structures, systems and resources that will facilitate delivery of their mandate that touches on elections, boundary delimitation and sustainable democracy.

With such a framework the commission is better perceived by the country, including politicians and the general public, to be in control of the 2022 polls.

Timely amendments

However, under its SWOT Analysis, ‘Mistrust and negative public perception is highlighted as its first threat among others and this is a clear indicator that public perception is of paramount importance.

Also recognising its challenges, and even having undertaken a post-election evaluation report, the commission should devise ingenious ways to ensure the legislature makes timely amendments on the relevant laws to allow for their operationalisation.

Currently, there are laws yet to be amended. These may have far-reaching negative impacts if not done. These include the Election Campaign Financing (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Referendum Bill and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The electoral agency must not lag behind considering the little time left until the 2022 elections. There is also the pending Building Bridges Initiative case that may or may not alter its preparations.