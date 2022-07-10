IEBC is only subject to Constitution and law in executing its mandate

Debate has been raging over the role of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the vetting of aspirants for elective office.

On May 18, IEBC forwarded 21,863 names of aspirants for the August 9 general election to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). It sent a similar one to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), Commission for University Education (CUE) and Office of the Attorney-General (AG). This was in recognition of Chapter 6 institutions’ role in ensuring that only those with the requisite educational, moral and ethical qualifications hold elective offices.

Quintessentially, IEBC sought ODPP advice on the record of persons convicted of election offences in the preceding five years; and those subject to an imprisonment term of six months and more but have not appealed the sentence. It also engaged CUE to make representation on degrees obtained from foreign universities. The AG was requested to advise on bankruptcy status of the aspirants and, in particular, persons so adjudged by the court.

The representations are, however, not legally binding since IEBC has a constitutional mandate under Article 88(4)(f) of the Constitution to register candidates for election.

On May 31, EACC responded with a 63-page report bearing 241 names, replete with information on aspirants that it deemed relevant for consideration by IEBC. It indicated that they were conducting further verification on some of the aspirants and would give more information as and when obtained.

IEBC categorised the record into eight thematic areas: Cases under investigation; prosecution; persons convicted but not pursuing appeals; persons convicted but pursuing appeals; acquitted persons; persons impeached and removed from public office for abuse of office; public officers who did not resign by 9th February, 2022; and educational requirements (degree qualifications).

Article 50(2)(a) of the Constitution espouses the principle of presumption of innocence until the contrary is proved by a court of competent jurisdiction. Hence, it would be an affront to the Constitution to disqualify persons under investigation or facing prosecution. Obviously, the six gubernatorial aspirants flagged by EACC as acquitted could not be disqualified as the finding of the court exculpated them from criminal liability.

Whereas Articles 99(2) and 193(2) provide that a person who has been convicted and is subject to an imprisonment term or sentence of at least six months at the time of registration or election is disqualified from vying, Articles 99(3) and 193(3) offer protection to such a person as long as all possibility of appeal and review of the sentence has been exhausted.

Among the 241, one person was, despite having been convicted, pursuing an active appeal, hence benefiting from the exception clause. However, IEBC disqualified aspirants for governor, Member of National Assembly and a Member of County Assembly convicted and not pursuing active appeals.

Basing on Article 75 of the Constitution, which is self-executing without a saving clause, IEBC disqualified two aspirants removed from public office for abuse of office.

Section 22(2) of the Elections Act requires that persons seeking election as President, Deputy President, Governor and Deputy Governor possess a degree from a university recognised in Kenya. For these positions, IEBC is guided by Regulation 47 of the Elections (General) Regulations 2012. A person who holds a degree obtained in Kenya must produce an original certificate and its copy, certified by the issuing university. For one from a university outside Kenya, the aspirant must produce the original certificate and a letter of recognition and equation from CUE. IEBC thus disqualified two gubernatorial aspirants represented as lacking genuine degrees.

Returning officers exercise their mind and judgement to the presented documentation and exercise independence in validating or invalidating an application for nomination. They have no legal mandate to investigate the genuineness of a certificate; the responsibility vests in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), under ODPP’s direction.

IEBC, in executing its mandate of conducting or supervising elections and referenda, is guided by Article 249 of the Constitution: To protect the sovereignty of the people; secure the observance by state organs of democratic values and principles; and promote constitutionalism. It is not at the beck and call of anyone; it’s subject to the Constitution and law.