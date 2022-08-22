Identity crisis: Just who’s ‘the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ?

Shortly before Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, declared Deputy President William Ruto as the President-elect on August 15, four of the seven commissioners disowned the result, citing exclusion from the exercise. A legal battle now looms in the Supreme Court around the role of poll commissioners in presidential elections.

In focus are two constitutional provisions. On one hand, Article 138(10) states that “within 7 days after the presidential election, the chairperson of the IEBC shall declare the result of the election”. On the other, Article 138 (3) (c) provides that “after counting the votes in the polling stations, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission shall tally and verify the count and declare the result”.

Apparently, while the IEBC chairperson has the privilege of ceremoniously proclaiming the winner, the commission has the more substantive duty of tallying, verifying and declaring the result.

But who is ‘the Commission’? In the Maina Kiai case, the Court of Appeal observed that the presiding and returning officers are the IEBC’s agents and represent it at the election centres. Therefore, once they tally and verify the result, no further verification of it is needed. The IEBC chair tallies the results as received from the returning officers and declares the result; he replicates the role of a constituency or county returning officer at the national level. He can thus, alone, declare a president-elect as a constituency returning officer does an MP-elect.

Constitutional interpretation

This logic is misguided for a number of reasons. First, it is a cardinal rule of constitutional interpretation that the Constitution should be read as a whole, with no provision destroying the other. If Article 138 (10) means the role of declaring a president-elect is the IEBC chair’s alone, it negates Article 138 (3) (c), under which IEBC, of which the commissioners are an integral part, should be involved.

It is also fallacious to liken a presidential election with the parliamentary or county ones. This is the process that gives the country its President—a symbol of national unity under Article 131 of the Constitution. Since its standards are necessarily higher, it does not inspire public confidence for the chair to announce the result without regard to the views of the majority of his commissioners. Article 138’s reference to ‘the Commission’ must have been intended to also include the commissioners.

But what if the commissioners disagree? Well, an election tally is not a matter of debate but numbers, where everyone should arrive at the same result. The supreme law anticipates this by requiring the election method to be open and verifiable.

Asked in 2007 whether Mwai Kibaki had won the presidential poll, then-electoral commission chair Samuel Kivuitu said: “I don’t know.” This uncertainty partly triggered post-election violence. It must have been the intention of the drafters of the 2010 Constitution to make declaring a President-elect as unimpeachable as possible. But a Court of Appeal decision is not binding on the apex court.