I will call it as it is: Our attempt at devolution has horribly failed

For a country that likes political deception, propaganda and plain falsehood, this article will be unpalatable. I will call it as it is: Our attempt at devolution has failed. It is costing so much but delivering very little.

After 10 years, none of 47 counties can be held up as a success story. Nearly all have become incorrigibly corrupt — with governors in good terms with State House stealing billions with utter impunity. Counties have become spaces where ineptitude, tribalism, nepotism and cronyism are practised openly.

Not a single county has been able to deliver on the core functions of a government, such as enacting progressive laws that secure and protect the rights of the people; create a conducive environment for growth of talent, innovation and investments; or provide basic public services such as garbage collection, quality education or reliable healthcare.

Where there has been a glimmer of appreciable progress, high taxes, costly licensing requirements and bureaucratic red tape, and constant harassment, have threatened to kill entrepreneurial spirit.

Diversion of public resources has exacerbated inequality, hampered service delivery and worsened poverty — yet Kenyans accept this madness as the ‘new normal’.

Clueless county assemblies

Admittedly, our counties are largely led by a bunch of self-serving semi-illiterates, know-nothing potty-belied retirees and outright crooks in the name of governors. They are enabled by dysfunctional and clueless county assemblies which consume billions and threatened by a national government constantly seeking to undermine devolution by withholding funds, clinging onto devolved functions and setting up parallel structures in the name of county commissioners.

The Senate, which has the constitutional mandate to oversee devolution, is a major let-down. Senators have been pressured to eject governors unwilling to play ball and supplant them with puppets and unaccountable entities—like the militarised Nairobi Metropolitan Services. They are used to sanitise and rehabilitate thieves who should be hauled off to Kamiti prison.

The haphazard and chaotic rollout has produced many incomplete projects— non-existent money-looting schemes such as multi-billion-shilling hospitals, semi-finished markets and a so-called-poultry factory that never was. A shameless two-term governor will own an elegant hotel but leave office with a legacy of lies and ridiculous promises to the gullible.

Truly representative

Another will promote foreign footballs, shoes and chemical products like juices as locally manufactured. Yet another is cited as an accomplice in the raping and blatant strangulation of the regional economy.

It is important that we examine devolution — and suggest ways of making the process transformative, effective and impactful. Counties must be truly representative and allocated equitable resources. Obvious and clear flaws must be fixed. For instance, large and heavily populated counties of Nakuru, Bungoma, Kakamega and Meru would need to be split—to match the populations of others like Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Murang’a. As stands, some communities enjoy undue advantage: They are overrepresented in the Council of Governors and the Senate and have more Woman Reps. Yet others are grossly under-represented.

That should be the basis for the talk of “one-man, one-vote, one-shilling”.

Combine counties

Austerity and the need to cut costs and augment capacity would likely require that we combine counties. It would be appealing, for instance, to return to the eight original provinces and make necessary delineation to derive no more than 10 strong counties. Devolution does not negates the need for strong and visionary national leaders that are non-discriminatory.

Despite record borrowing, the government has implemented no meaningful projects in some regions yet the residents would be required to help repay debt acquired for projects they do not benefit from.

While there is a reluctance to admit that devolution has failed, the position of governor has become more extremely attractive because of the enormous opportunities to loot county funds. We have inadvertently created playbooks on how governors can act with impunity—particularly if they are willing and ready to be manipulated into serving the interests of powerful national figures.

The investigative and prosecutorial agencies have all been complicit in undermining devolution by harassing independent-minded governors or giving licence to wanton looting of public resources by a few.



