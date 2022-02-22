I will call it as it is: Our attempt at devolution has horribly failed

7th Devolution Conference

Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa (left) and Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora present a best exhibitor award to Nakuru County officials at the end of the 7th Devolution Conference. After 10 years, none of 47 counties can be held up as a success story.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kennedy Chesoli

New York-based development economist and global policy expert.

For a country that likes political deception, propaganda and plain falsehood, this article will be unpalatable. I will call it as it is: Our attempt at devolution has failed. It is costing so much but delivering very little.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.