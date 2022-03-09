I’m tired of being forced to be careful in a ‘man’s world’

Inappropriate touch

A man touching a woman inappropriately. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Jacqueline Kubania

Field communications manager

African Wildlife Foundation

What you need to know:

  • I remember getting catcalled when I was around 12 on my way home from school.
  • In university, I had to be careful that nobody would drug my drink and drag me home with them.

The first time my father came to my school in a rage was not because I had failed a test or been punished for being naughty, it was because I told him that a teacher had made it a habit to call me and other girls in my class pet names like “my girlfriend” and “my sweetheart”.

