I’m glad to be back ‘home’

Recently, I presented my credentials to President William Ruto and officially took up my post as British High Commissioner to Kenya.

At the ceremony, I pledged to use my posting to further strengthen the modern partnership between the United Kingdom and Kenya, which benefits Kenyans and Britons alike.

People are at the heart of our relationship. More than 100,000 British citizens visit Kenya yearly and 29,000 live here. And 119,000 Kenyans call the UK home, whether for work or study.

Related New British High Commissioner reports to duty in Kenya News

We recently waved off 76 Kenyan nurses to join the UK’s National Health Service, bringing mutual benefits as they gain expertise and fill gaps in our hospitals while supporting their families and building skills.

This year, we celebrate 40 years of the Chevening scholarship programme that funds Kenyans studying in the UK. Kenya was one of the first beneficiaries of the programme with more than 650 Kenyans now part of the Chevening alumni network, joined by another 35 this year.

We have just opened applications for the programme for 2024/25 and I’d encourage anyone with drive and ambition to apply.

Kenya is one of our closest security partners in Africa. Together we are keeping Kenya, the region and our people safer and more secure. Our defence partnership is longstanding and includes joint training, education and innovation. We are working together to defeat Al-Shabaab.

I am determined to further the strong UK-Kenya trade, valued at Sh165 billion. UK exports to Kenya and Kenyan exports to the UK bring almost equal revenue to our two countries. The UK remains the biggest foreign investor in Kenya with over 250,000 Kenyans directly employed by UK organisations.

I’m confident of advances in our shared research, science, tech and innovation efforts. To the UK-Kenya tech hub, Kenya is a first-choice destination for innovation and has supported over 23,000 entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into thriving businesses.

Our partnership centres on improving the lives and livelihoods of the Kenyan people, in particular women and girls.

Our work in education has supported more than half a million marginalised girls to access quality education in Kenya while our humanitarian programmes save lives, helping people during severe drought periods and addressing malnutrition for nearly a million children under five.

Kenya is a vital partner to the UK and our strategic partnership is one of mutual benefit between trusted friends.

While celebrating the strength of our relationship and the bright future ahead, however, we must not shy away from the difficult parts of our shared history.

I have arrived in Kenya as this great republic prepares to celebrate 60 years of Independence. That upcoming anniversary offers an opportunity to reflect on our shared history and to acknowledge the wrongdoings of the past.

I intend to prioritise listening to Kenyans and learning about the impact of British rule in Kenya on individuals and communities. By reflecting on our history in an open and honest way, we can cement our partnership of equals and look to the future.

And Kenya’s future looks good. I have been struck by how much the city, and Kenya, have changed since my family last lived here, in 2015.

Of course, there are physical changes: The Nairobi Expressway means commuter traffic has improved (a bit...), there are more high-rise buildings and plenty of new restaurants, though, thankfully, still just as many nyama choma joints.

More than that, Kenya today is even more forward-looking, leading the way on issues such as climate, security, technology and innovation. The recent Africa Climate Summit showcased this leadership and ambition to the world.

The UK welcomes Kenya’s leadership in tackling climate change on the continent. President Ruto and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year fast-tracked green growth projects worth Sh500 billion.

Last month, with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Nairobi Governor Sakaja and Transport CS Murkomen, I visited Nairobi Railway City, where UK private investment will deliver affordable housing, improved public transport and jobs for young Kenyans, making Nairobi an even greater city.

The UK is ensuring Kenya will finance vital clean infrastructure developments, including Menengai Geothermal Plant and the Grand High Falls Dam, without taking on unsustainable debt.

Kenya is one of our closest and most important partners. I will work with the President and his Government to enhance our modern partnership and ensure the UK and Kenya go far, together.



