I hope court will give me a chance to vote for Raila again

As my name suggests, I proudly hail from Mt Kenya, even though my home county is in the Rift Valley. My mountain credentials are embellished by the fact that I am married from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s neighbourhood of Kimunyu in Gatundu South constituency, where I frequently visit. However, I also check the “Kenyans in the diaspora” box, given that I work in the biomedical research field where I bring more than Sh2 billion per year into Kenya through international grants, in the process providing direct employment to almost 200 Kenyans, and indirectly to thousands more Wanjikus.

The August 9 election results have given me many bittersweet moments. I have rejoiced at the emancipation of Mt Kenya from the Kenyatta family stranglehold, and entertained stories, best narrated by Rigathi Gachagua, of how our leaders plotted against Uhuru Kenyatta in the region, resulting in perhaps the strongest repudiation of a sitting president in his backyard since independence. You see, Mr Kenyatta never really bothered to know and understand us, his Mountain people. And maybe he never needed to. We picked him after a painful 2007 election and the traumatic International Criminal Court cases that fractured our national unity and wounded our national psyche as we killed and maimed each other, and then watched as our leaders were paraded in the Hague. Thus, the joint UhuRuto ticket represented an irresistible new beginning for the country and Mt Kenya, whose people were perhaps the most severely affected by the 2007 post-election violence.

Good president

As my wife can attest, I did not to vote UhuRuto then, arguing that Mr Kenyatta’s short stints in Parliament and the Cabinet gave me little to believe he would make a good president for a country that was still recovering from 24 years of poor governance. Ten years later, my opinion of Uhuru has not changed. Whereas his first term as president was dominated by mega corruption, his second term, which represented perhaps the largest investment in infrastructure the country has ever experienced, still failed to address corruption, the biggest obstacle to Kenya’s progression from low- to a middle-income country. And that will be Uhuru’s legacy. To be fair to him, Uhuru’s government was also quite impressive in its management of the Covid-19 pandemic, effectively protecting the nation and its fragile economy from the threat of total collapse.

However, I wish to argue that it is Uhuru’s inability to connect, get to know and understand his people of Mt Kenya that resulted in the political carnage that he experienced in the elections. One example is perhaps best illustrated by his push to relocate residents of his Gatundu neighbourhood in order to establish Mama Ngina University, a move that perhaps contributed to his inability to deliver his polling station or Kiambu County to Raila Odinga.

In fact, Kiambu County ended up giving Dr Ruto the highest number of votes in the nation. From Gatundu to Tharaka-Nithi, Uhuru never invested in knowing, or simply demonstrating empathy with his people. And yes, other issues such as the so-called “state capture” that were repeatedly hammered by Kenya Kwanza politicians were spot on, and they must be addressed by the next administration to ensure every mwananchi, regardless of ethnic origin or heritage, has a chance to succeed.

For these reasons, I rejoice that by rejecting the Kenyatta family, Mt Kenya gets new leaders. Hopefully, we will never again vote for gaitu ga gwiciarira (own very own by birth) without asking how they will help move our people forward.

When you take a broader look at the election outcome nationally, you see that Kenyans delivered the same message everywhere. Outgoing leaders who did not deliver were rejected at the ballot, and non-performing leaders who were no longer on the ballot were heckled and their preferred candidates rejected. It was beautiful to watch.

Final frontier

The election results have been a bitter pill for me because I truly believe that the final frontier towards Kenya’s liberation is entrenching the good governance that President Mwai Kibaki started, and eradicating corruption. Over the past 20 years, we have proven that with a responsive government, we can together grow the economy to create jobs and protect the vulnerable among us.

I do not believe Dr Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua can guide the country through these hurdles. Dr Ruto’s story of rising from poverty to being on the verge of winning a highly competitive presidency, against seemingly insurmountable odds, is a remarkable story.

However, his and Gachagua’s unapologetic attitude towards questions about their past, an unabashed embrace of almost all corrupt politicians seeking their refuge, and failure to articulate a clear anti-corruption agenda during his campaign make them the wrong leaders for such a time as this in Kenya.

Both have also demonstrated uncomfortable chest-thumping and dictatorial tendencies, which, when equipped with the trappings of the presidency, would become unimaginably scary. Nothing in their past gives me a reason to believe otherwise. If Dr Ruto’s win is upheld and he becomes our fifth president, Mt Kenya, including our elected leaders that rode his Hustler movement to power, could for the next 10 years and more regret that decision.

On the other hand, I honestly believe Mr Odinga and Martha Karua represent the presidency that Kenya needs today. Both are leaders of modest means, demonstrating a lesser appetite for ill-gotten wealth, especially given the positions they have held in the past. In addition, they made fighting corruption a key pillar of their campaign. With Azimio promising Ms Karua would become Cabinet Secretary for Justice, few Kenyans had doubts she would make significant headway in the war on corruption.

Raila, the father of devolution in Kenya, has an impressive record of fighting social injustices, and his campaign pledge to establish a safety net for our most vulnerable citizens, while challenging to implement, is commendable. On governance, Raila has a rather uncomfortable past characterised by militancy and penchant for violence.

However, his advancing age has significantly mitigated this, bringing out a potential president with a real desire for a generational legacy for his country. Thus, if the Supreme Court orders a repeat of the presidential election, I will once again wake up early, excited, and hopeful and vote for the “Baba na Martha” ticket.

To my relatives from the Mountain, I once again commend you for voting for new governors, MPs, women representatives, and members of county assemblies. We needed to send that message. If given a second chance by the Supreme Court, let us now vote for a truly transformational presidency that gives us a country we can be proud of, free of runaway corruption, with working systems, that support our weakest members, and one in which we can continue growing our hustles.