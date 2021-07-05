Hygiene is crucial when preparing herbal medicines

Herbal medicine

Ms Judith Nagol, 50, selling herbs at the Narok town bus terminus on November 7, 2020.

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  Joseck Olukusi Alwala

Organising Secretary

Kenya Chemical Society - Western Chapter

What you need to know:

  • Most of the indigenous populations in developing countries depend on traditional systems of medicine and medicinal plants as their primary source of healthcare.
  • In Kenya, all cultures have employed a variety of plants or plant derived materials for the prevention and treatment of diseases.

According to the World Health Organization, traditional medicine (TM) is the total combination of knowledge and practices used in diagnosing, preventing or eliminating physical, mental or social diseases which may rely exclusively on past experience and observation handed down generations verbally or otherwise. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.