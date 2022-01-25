Hustle’, but at what cost?

There are many plausible explanations for the many cases of suicide and homicide among youth but one of the least mentioned is that they are under intense pressure to ‘hustle’ and shine.

Today’s culture is saturated with articles, clever memes and podcasts that idolise terms like ‘grind’ and ‘hustle’. Almost everyone has a ‘side hustle’. Everybody is telling the youth to do more, stop complaining, not be lazy. In this 24/7/365 world, there’s no OFF switch. No downtime. There’s only the hustle. So much so that youth are dropping out of school to “focus on my hustle”.

A child of 15 has YouTube channels and TikTok accounts. They know more about cameras than most adults do. The edit their own videos. Everybody is trying to conquer the world “or die trying”. The dopamine rush, the goals, the business ventures. Always busy. Always doing. Always trying to achieve.

Assuming absolute responsibility to work hard for your dreams is one of the key elements of success. That’s a truism. But it’s equally important that we understand how to work, why we are doing the work, the science of money, how to deal with the pain of loss and rejection and what price we’ll pay for the time and energy we invest in the work we do.

Addicted to betting

We are overwhelmed by what we perceive to be an ultra-competitive environment. We’ve become so obsessed with productivity and success that we take nootropics while listening to binaural beats.

We compare and want to outshine our peers by hammer and tongs. We take on something without focus and leave it impatiently and disgruntled after sometime for another one. We save for weekends. We gamble and get addicted to betting. We take out loans and fall into the abyss of pyramid schemes.

Aren’t we moving too fast? Sure, we may get a lot done, faster than ever, better than ever. But at what cost? Why push so hard on a door that reads ‘Pull’?

Besides expertise and hard work, ‘hustle’ requires definiteness and constancy of purpose and insight. Isn’t this what being an adult is all about? Being intentional? Fighting mindfully? Being strategic?