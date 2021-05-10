Hunger, not Covid, will kill you

One year and a month into the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya, thousands of families are struggling with deepening poverty and unemployment with about 60 per cent unable to afford more than a meal per day.

Due to job losses resulting from the government’s containment measures to curb the coronavirus, many are forced to stay at home and seek alternative means to put food on the table. The pandemic has ruined livelihoods, especially those of women, youth and refugees.

One of three Kenyan workers are employed by firms at high risk of temporary or permanent closure and reduced revenues, highlighting the vulnerability of household incomes.

Unemployment has almost doubled from pre-Covid-19 levels, forcing two million more Kenyans into poverty. Workers who already live in poverty and cannot afford precautionary savings face a high risk of falling into poverty and a greater challenge in regaining their livelihoods after the pandemic. Food security is a critical issue for many households. There is also an increase in gender-based violence.

Social isolation

With the containment measures against the virus, social isolation continues to be a challenge among all sections of the population. This is attributed to the loss of community groups, social events and avoidance by others for fear of infecting the older people or contracting the virus, which, in turn, deters some people from accessing health services.

The government should revise the budgetary allocation to more critical sectors such as health and social protection during the pandemic. Besides, the authorities should consider the socioeconomic implications of containment measures on the poor.

A swift and well-targeted response of protecting livelihoods to prevent households from falling into long-term poverty is essential and could be achieved by expanding and honouring the beneficiary base of social protection programmes lest more people die of poverty than from Covid-19.