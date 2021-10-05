Hunger could trigger gender based violence

More than two million people, or 14 per cent of the population, are reportedly affected by drought, making President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare it a national disaster on September 8.

The government said the drought had been reported in at least 29 counties, which are classified as arid and semi-arid lands (Asal), where food insecurity has occurred due to failed and inconsistent rains over the recent months.

Water tracking, relief food and livestock feeds distribution are among the suggested ways in which the government will respond to help the affected people to survive the drought. But as the Covid-19 pandemic worsens, the number of people suffering hunger could increase if no action is taken to mitigate the situation.

However, besides the other effects of drought, such as hunger, women and girls in the affected counties are likely to face gender-based violence. As the adverse effects of the pandemic continue to worsen, many women have lost their jobs, rendering them increasingly dependent on their husbands and male friends.

Harsh economic times

To survive the harsh economic times, such women are forced to give sexual favours for food. With this dependence on men for their livelihood, sexual violence are likely to be experienced among the women and unreported abuses will occur as many of the affected women refrain from reporting the perpetrators for fear of being abandoned and, hence, suffering.

Most women make a very small financial contribution to the domestic budget. The shortage of money to sustain their livelihoods could lead to tension within the families, which can, in turn, lead to domestic violence.