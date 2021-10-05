Hunger could trigger gender based violence

Famine in Kenya

Baringo, Kwale, Laikipia, Kitui, West Pokot and Lamu are among counties at risk of severe food shortages. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Emmah Nyiva

Student

Rongo University

More than two million people, or 14 per cent of the population, are reportedly affected by drought, making President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare it a national disaster on September 8.

