Humiliation and abuse in childbirth bad

The most critical and sensitive moment during pregnancy that requires a lot of attention and care is childbirth. It is essential because it determines the continuity of the lives of mother and child. And that calls for proper handling by medics in the delivery room.

A recent World Health Organization (WHO) study shows four in 10 women experienced physical or verbal abuse or stigma and discrimination, which, more often than not, occurs 15 minutes after birth.

The Constitution stipulates that every person has a right to the highest attainable standards of health, including the right to good reproductive healthcare. But we still hear the same cases of violation of women’s rights while giving birth.

It is devastating to hear such stories as women being left to suffer labour pains for longer than usual without assistance.

Others are harassed and disrespected by doctors and nurses acting as their midwives and even left to deliver on their own on the floor, sometimes dying from excessive bleeding.

Many have witnessed an incident whereby a health attendant shouts arrogantly at an expectant woman when instructing her to do something as simple as stating her personal details.

In the same vein, some maternity attendants have elevated to a level of infringing on patients’ privacy by revealing personal information without the owner’s consent.

The barbaric incidents mostly occur at night, when the health workers think they won’t be held accountable since they are alone with the patient. Media is awash with these stories that we have seemed to have normalised. No action is taken to end the sickening behaviour.

Such incidents have a long-lasting negative effect on pregnant women. Traumatised, and for fear of humiliation, they shun hospital births, risking maternity health issues. That makes a large number of women deliver babies at home or use traditional methods of childbirth, risking their lives.

Many health officers who have been summoned to explain this behaviour cite a shortage of highly experienced midwives at maternity facilities. WHO says midwives play a vital role in ensuring a positive childbirth experience by providing quality care when well-equipped and skilled.

The vice has also been linked to staff shortages and a lack of supplies.

The Ministry of Health has an obligation to address all causes of maternal mistreatment and come up with strategies to combat them.

There is a need for the national government to facilitate adequate and timely funding of healthcare systems as it is its responsibility.

It should also work on the development and improvement of health policies and the remittance of funds to county governments for the delivery of health systems. Those who disrespect women in labour should be punished.

It is high time the new government epitomised the escalation of maternal care among its other priorities with appropriate and sustainable mechanisms.