Human activity to blame for outbreak of deadly diseases

Like the climate crisis, recent pandemics are a direct consequence of human activity. Diseases like Covid-19 are caused by microorganisms that infect our bodies – with more than 70 per cent of all emerging diseases affecting people having originated in wildlife and domesticated animals.

Pandemics, however, are caused by activities that bring increasing numbers of people into direct contact and often conflict with the animals that carry these pathogens.

Deforestation, uncontrolled expansion of agriculture, mining, infrastructure development as well as the exploitation of wild species have created a ‘perfect storm’ for the spillover of diseases from wildlife to people.

Our actions have significantly impacted more than three quarters of the Earth’s surface, destroyed more than 85 per cent of wetlands and dedicated more than a third of all land and almost 75 per cent of available freshwater to crops and livestock production.

Economic stimulus plans

Add to this the unregulated trade in wild animals and the growth of air travel and it becomes clear how a virus that once circulated harmlessly among a species of bats in Southeast Asia has now infected almost three million people. This is the human hand in pandemic emergence.

Yet, this may only be the beginning. Although animal-to-human diseases already cause an estimated 700,000 deaths annually, the potential for future pandemics is huge. As many as 1.7 million unidentified viruses of the type known to infect people are believed to still exist in mammals and water birds. Any one of these could be the next ‘Disease X’ – potentially more lethal than Covid-19.

We need to ensure the actions being taken to reduce the impact of Covid-19 aren’t themselves amplifying the risks of future outbreaks. There are three important considerations that should be central to the economic stimulus plans being implemented.

First, we must ensure the enforcement of environmental regulations – and only deploy stimulus packages that offer incentives for more nature-positive activities. It may be politically expedient at this time to relax environmental standards and to prop up industries, such as intensive agriculture, long-distance transportation such as the airlines, and fossil-fuel-dependent energy sectors, but doing so without requiring urgent and fundamental change, essentially subsidises the emergence of future pandemics.

Transformative change

Second, we should adopt a ‘One Health’ approach at all levels of decision-making – from the global to the most local – recognising the complex interconnections among the health of people, animals and plants. Forestry departments, for example, usually set policy related to deforestation and profits accrue largely to the private sector – but it is public health systems and local communities that often pay the price of disease outbreaks. A One Health approach would ensure better decisions are made that take into account long-term costs of development actions .

Third, we have to fund and resource health systems and incentivise behaviour change on the frontlines of pandemic risk. This means mobilising international finance to build health capacity in emerging disease hotspots – such as clinics; surveillance programs, especially in partnership with local communities; behavioural risk surveys; and specific intervention programs. It also entails offering viable and sustainable alternatives to high-risk economic activities and protecting the health of the most vulnerable. This is not simple altruism, it is vital investment in the interests of all to prevent future outbreaks.