Human activity to blame for outbreak of deadly diseases

Pandemics are caused by activities that bring increasing numbers of people into direct contact and often conflict with the animals that carry these pathogens.

  • Pandemics are caused by activities that bring increasing numbers of people into direct contact.
  • Although animal-to-human diseases already cause an estimated 700,000 deaths annually, the potential for future pandemics is huge.

Like the climate crisis, recent pandemics are a direct consequence of human activity. Diseases like Covid-19 are caused by microorganisms that infect our bodies – with more than 70 per cent of all emerging diseases affecting people having originated in wildlife and domesticated animals.

