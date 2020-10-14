Huawei's technologies are cyber secure

The fifth generation of the mobile network (5G) already is one of the most important technologies of this decade and it will become even more important in the future.

Unfortunately, the successful development of 5G in many states has been slowed down by US sanctions against Huawei, one of the major providers of new network equipment, motivated by unsubstantiated charges of espionage and theft of personal data.

Cybersecurity is very important to all of us, because we are living in an era where information and data is the most valuable asset. Data is now more expensive than oil, for obvious reasons. That's why we are very secure about our data privacy and personal information.

Cyberattacks are a potential threat to each of us - wide scale viruses and phishing can be targeted to large audiences of mobile device users, but criminals can also attack specific companies or individuals to harm their businesses or even create problems for governments.

Cyber security

So it's very important to focus more on developing and producing cyber secure technologies rather than fight for the power and make cyber security a political issue.

Security has multiple layers. Mostly people might think that technology is everything, but that is only one layer and, actually, sometimes the easiest one.

People are forgetting that ecosystem of ownerships, patents, regulations, laws, directives, cyber strategies, processes, and standard operating procedures, best practices all the way to cyber diplomacy are equally important. And sometimes more challenging.

Huawei's goal is to provide a new approach to cybersecurity and national confidentiality, thereby enhancing every country’s digital sovereignty. We comply with all applicable African and European legislations, and have looked at some legal aspects in a far more responsible manner than other 5G network equipment companies.

The company’s 5G networking equipment allows states to use their own encryption algorithms, the encryption keys of which are not available to outsiders or to other governments - only local mobile operators are allowed for decryption when legally required to do so.

Thus Huawei does not have access to data which is flowing through its equipment, and that is part of its strategy of supporting national data sovereignty of each country.

Huawei advocates and promotes the establishment of cyber security standards that are globally recognised and agreed upon. Huawei believes that trust needs to be based on facts, facts need to be verifiable, and verification needs to be based on common standards.

Certification

By using industry practices, certification is the most effective way to address security issues. Certification is verification that everyone has been reading the standards in same way and it is therefore also guarantees interoperability. This means that all different vendor equipment’s can work seamlessly together.

The company has established a sustainability management system based on the International Standards Organization (ISO) standards, and passed third-party certification to ensure that Huawei’s R&D and production processes are trustworthy.

Huawei has established a supply chain security management system based on the ISO 28000 standards, as well as the TAPA and C-TPAT requirements; passed the ISO 28000 certification (Chinese Supply Center, European Supply Center, and Mexican Supply Center); and obtained C-TPAT membership.

It has optimised its development and supply chain management practices by referring to the Open Trusted Technology Supplier Standard (OTTPS) and is conducting the OTTPS certification.

5G faces security challenges and opportunities brought by new services, architectures, and technologies, as well as higher user privacy and protection requirements, but it is good to recognize the fact that 5G is the most secure telecommunications standard that the industry has developed so far.

The 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) SA3 has comprehensively analysed 5G threats and risks in 17 security areas.

Security architecture, authentication, security context and key management, radio access network (RAN) security, Security within NG-UE , authorisation, subscription privacy, network slicing security, relay security, network domain security, security visibility and configurability, credential provisioning, interworking and migration, small data, broadcast/multicast security, management security, and cryptographic algorithms.

5G networks

Key assets of 5G networks include users' personal data and communication data, hardware and software.

Assets of wireless and core networks, computing resource assets, as well as accounts, passwords, logs, Configurations, and charging data records (CDRs) operated and maintained by operators not equipment’s vendors.

Hackers attack wireless networks in an attempt to steal and tamper with users' personal data or compromise the availability of networks or computing resources. How equipment vendors work together with operators to make this more difficult for hackers is by implementing 3GPP specifications.

The Packet Data Convergence Protocol (PDCP) can be used for the air interface and IPsec for transmission to guarantee the confidentiality and integrity of users' personal data.

5G gNodeBs, however, face wireless signal interference on external air interfaces and attacks on protocols to compromise service availability.

Some 5G core network elements, such as UDM, process and store users' personal data. As a result, 5G core networks face breach of users' personal data as well as attacks to compromise resource availability.

Because the central equipment rooms for core network deployment generally adopt high-level security protection, the risks of malicious invasion can be effectively mitigated.

Mika Lauhde is the Vice President of Cyber Security and Privacy at Huawei Technologies