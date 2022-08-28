How zoomers can change the political arena

For a long time, Generation Z has been accused of being egocentric and inconsiderate on account of their lack of interest in voting and that they passively care about politics. But it is not that Gen Z is ignorant or unconcerned; it is the most educated, connected and aggressive of all.

Gen Z, or zoomers, were born between 1997 and 2012 and are aged 10-25. They care less about formal civic duty, yet can be self-confident in alternative civic engagement such as digital activism.

In the run-up to the 2022 General Election, many aspiring leaders promised Gen Z better opportunities—such as increased employment and creating development funds for youth start-ups. But that never comes to light, leaving young voters unmotivated to register for polls or engage in leadership.

With most of them having been ineligible to vote in the 2017 polls, Gen Z were up for grabs; hence, the contenders had to make their unachievable pledges. This was good news to the ears of the four presidential aspirants and other contestants.

2.5 million new voters

Despite Kenya being considered youthful and active, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) registered only 2.5 million new voters aged 18 years and above for this year’s polls.

Furthermore, even before the polls, voter apathy was rampant among the youth, who, according to IEBC, form a majority of the electorate. IEBC had set out to register six million new voters but netted only 1.5 million. In retrospect, we risked having over four million people of voting age failing to vote.

IEBC attributed the low turnout to the high cost of living due to economic hardships, high unemployment and corruption. Youth unemployment is at 40 per cent with high underemployment.

In the past elections, Gen Z was used by candidates to cause chaos at rallies and being bribed. That made many lose confidence in elections. But the leaders have refused to acknowledge one legitimate concern of Gen Z—that half the time, the candidates do not carry, understand or even stand up for the needs of this critical demographic.

Demanding action

We see more and more youth calling public attention to the issues they care about, demanding action. In our increasingly digitised, secular and ideologically polarised era, Gen Z has vastly turned to political activism in their search for meaning, audience and answers to issues like lack of jobs.

Soon, Gen Z will disrupt the political equation, including through youth as aggressive actors. That is to be neither feared nor celebrated, especially among them. On their shoulders lies a huge responsibility to create brand new politics and new (positive) disruption for the world they want to succeed.

According to a report by Thunes, a digital service company, Gen Z is set to be the most educated generation, making up 27 per cent of the workforce by 2025. They will equally be a political force, directly or indirectly. Meaningful participation in elections is one way to address apathy and sulking.