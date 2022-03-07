How women can get out of their financial conundrum

Women doing table banking. Women are the bedrock of society, what with their abundant selflessness and compassion.

By  Sundeep K. Raichura

Women are the bedrock of society, what with their abundant selflessness and compassion. Nobody can argue against the important role a woman plays in a household as a wife or mother or simply single. Women have progressed from being only homemakers with more of them working.

