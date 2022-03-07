How women can get out of their financial conundrum

Women are the bedrock of society, what with their abundant selflessness and compassion. Nobody can argue against the important role a woman plays in a household as a wife or mother or simply single. Women have progressed from being only homemakers with more of them working.

Yet in spite of having more financial discipline and better savings habits than men, women tend to lag behind thee men in most financial indicators. What financial risks do modern-day women face? What can they do to improve their situation?

Although more women have joined the labour force, they still make up only 36 per cent of formal sector employment in Kenya. From the Zamara database, on average, women are paid 14 per cent less than men. Although this gender earnings gap is reducing, equal pay is unlikely for some time to come.

Women also take breaks from their career for childbirth and raising children and are more likely than men to quit their jobs to care for a family member. They are more likely to work part-time. When they take such breaks, they sacrifice the momentum in their career. Thus, overall, they suffer lower incomes and a shorter working life with frequent employment interruptions. All of these have an impact on their financial security and future wellbeing.

Financial literacy

Financial literacy is a key determinant for independence and, especially for women empowerment. Evidence suggests that women have consistently lower rates of financial literacy than men. The “Global Index Report” shows women in developing countries have a 20 per cent less likelihood of owning a bank account in a formal financial institution and are 17 per cent less likely to borrow. Even for career women, their income is often seen as just supplementing that of their husbands and they are expected to take up all the home responsibilities.

Confidence to invest

Surveys also show that less than a third of women have the confidence to invest their money properly. Lack of financial literacy can lead to problems such as not being able to handle money well, making poor money decisions and falling prey to inappropriate advice. Even though women’s’ savings groups have a more than 90 per cent success rate, only a small percentage of the members can grow their wealth and become upwardly socially mobile.

Worse, many women often find it difficult to leave an abusive marriage or relationships for not being financially independent. It is, therefore, important that women, whether working or not, acquire the financial know-how to manage money and participate in money-related issues of their families.

Living alone

Women who reach 60 are expected to live more than three years longer than men their age. Further, elderly women in Kenya are more than twice as likely as their male counterparts to be living alone. Hence, they need to have accumulated a higher retirement capital and face additional costs of medical expenses. A woman of 60 generally needs 15 per cent more than a man her age to provide for the same pension for the remainder of her life.

From our database, we see that the average woman’s retirement account is almost 20 per cent lower than the average man’s equivalent pension account. Hence, it’s important for women to save more towards retirement to achieve a reasonable level of retirement benefit. As an indication, women need to save 16 per cent of salary for 35 years to achieve an adequate pension; it is 13.8 per cent for men.

Given their career breaks to focus on family, it is important that women plan for the period off work and make up the loss of savings during the working years. Even more critical: Don’t spend the retirement savings and make a concerted effort to compensate for the non-contributory period by contributing even more than the previous amount.

Invaluable

The stay-at-home woman’s contribution by raising the children and managing the home is invaluable and as important as her bread-winning husband. But not earning a salary leaves her without a means to save for retirement and she is dependent on her spouse financially. That may result in great difficulties in the case of divorce or death, where the woman is usually uninformed of her benefit entitlement.

As a result of fewer resources and a lack of planning, women are even more vulnerable than men to old age poverty and are forced to rely on family support or government for living expenses.

So how can women change their financial trajectory? Financial literacy for women need to be given top-most priority. Taking the initiative is key. One can improve her financial wellbeing by making a plan and seeking the right advice for savings, investment and personal and family insurances. There is ample information and online resources for women who wish to educate themselves.



